THE SOLUTION



At the centre of the code is the lunar calendar.



You can use this to work out the dates over the 76 years of a new moon in a specific month and year.



From there, you can see that the code is in Roman numerals. The O is X, the C is V and the dot is I.

January: feasting

February: someone warming their feet by a fire

March: tree pruning

April: spring activity in the countryside and picking flowers

May: hawking (the training birds of prey to hunt small wild game and birds)

June: reaping or harvesting of hay

July: weeding or harvesting of wheat

August: threshing

September: grape harvesting or the making of wine

October: sowing

November: gathering acorns for hogs or pigs

December: slaughter of the pig

January: the water bearer of Aquarius

February: the fish of Pisces

March: the ram of Aries

April: the bull of Taurus

May: the twins of Gemini

June: the crab of Cancer

July: the lion of Leo

August: the woman of Virgo

September: the scales of Libra

October: the scorpion of Scorpio

November: the archer of Sagittarius

December: the goat of Capricorn

For centuries a medieval almanac has baffled historians withIt also details a strange-looking code, with Os, Cs and dots.But three centuries later, a team of archivists have finally understood this 14th-century manuscript's history.The manuscript, designated. He dubbed the artefact a 'curious Almanack'.It is one of the oldest items in the Royal Society collection.The foldable almanackThe archivists have concluded that the code relates to numbers in a lunar calendar.Decoder and historian Seb Falk from the University of Cambridge said the manuscript gives a unique insight into mediaeval thinking and daily life.He said the code has turned out to be 'relatively straightforward' and easy for most people at the time to figure out.'There's quite a lot of codes in mediaeval manuscripts and when people find them, they often expect them to be hiding important information like the secret of alchemy. It never is, it's always fairly banal stuff,' he said, according to The Times He added: 'Part of it is just a game. It's bored monks wiling away the time in the cloisters by giving themselves intellectual challenges.'Such mystery and intrigue was common in this period for manuscripts such as this one and Mr Falk said: 'the casual observer might be wowed by it.'According to the British Library The agricultural labours on show in this manuscript indicate that the almanac was made in the South of England.These activities were categorised by month and tended to depend on the seasonal weather, such as harvesting or sowing seeds.