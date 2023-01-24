© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS



"The disclosure of the Pentagon's secret and very hazardous biological project in Ukraine became possible first of all due to the special military operation and our investigation. And we see that this has sparked enormous interest, including public interest in the United States itself.



"The task of the commission is to set forth all the evidence that has been investigated in a reasoned, consistent and systematic way, which fully confirms the unsound military-biological project run by the US in Ukraine as part of a larger, dangerous and aggressive plan for the military-biological colonization of the world."

"The inquiry was to produce a factsheet to be dispatched to the Russian president, the government and international organizations. The memo will contain the necessary evidence and expose the cause-and-effect relationships, the threats and challenges and all organizations, legal entities and officials involved."

The Pentagon's clandestine biological project was laid bare primarily thanks to Russia's special military operation and the work of the commission,said on Monday.At a meeting of the commission, she said:In March 2022, Russia's State Duma and Federation Council adopted a resolution to conduct a special parliamentary inquiry into the operation of biological labs in Ukraine and to create a special panel of 14 Duma members and 14 Federation Council members. Yarovaya and Federation Council Deputy Speaker Konstantin Kosachev are the commission's co-chairs.Yarovaya said earlier: