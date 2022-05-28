© Getty Images / RyanJLane

The network of US-sponsored biolabs in Ukraine has been suffering from safety issues and rampant corruption, Moscow claims.Moscow has claimed that Ukraine's sprawling network of secret biological labs has been plagued with critical safety flaws, while funds allocated to fix the issues have been consistently disappearing.Multiple laboratories were simply not fit to handle the hazardous materials and pathogens they have been working with, Chief of Russia's Radioactive, Chemical, and Biological Protection Forces Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said during a briefing on Friday.Back in 2017, for instance, laboratory employees reportedly contracted tick-borne encephalitis at their workplace. In 2021, an employee of the institute was seen freely taking test tubes with hazardous materials off of the institute's premises, Kirillov stated.Attempts to improve the biolabs' safety have been hampered by rampant corruption, the official claimed, citing a report by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU). According to the document, the US-based engineering company Black & Veatch spent some 37.8 million hryvnia (some $4.7 million at the time) to upgrade three "veterinarian laboratories" back in 2013."According to an independent evaluation, the actual work cost some 17.7 million hryvnia less compared to the declared value," Kirillov said, adding that the data obtained by the Russian military suggests that the funds had been funneled to several shell companies and vanished "benefiting American and Ukrainian officials."Russia began publishing evidence it had managed to obtain on the sprawling network of US-funded biolabs scattered across Ukraine shortly after launching a large-scale military operation in the neighboring country in late February. The secret installations have allegedly been involved in questionable research and the alleged development of biological weaponry.US officials have previously confirmed the existence of "biological research facilities" in Ukraine, but said Washington only provided what they called "assistance" for efforts that did not involve the development of bioweapons.Russia attacked the neighboring state, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014. The German- and French-brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.