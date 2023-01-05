Comment: In other reports it's translated as 'psychological'.
During the interview, the appeal of the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko to boycott Russian culture was discussed.
Kairis argues that "Russia deliberately uses culture as a weapon."
He explained this by the fact that the Russian side "sent" its executors to Lithuania "on important days for the Lithuanian state."
"I like the proposed idea to introduce a mental quarantine for Russian culture, to abandon works that seemed acceptable to us," TASS quoted him as saying.
Earlier, Hungarian President Katalin Novak opposed the denial of Russian culture.
Comment: And what are the minister's thoughts on Ukraine's culture of Nazism? Tellingly, his proposal sounds awfully similar: 'All the real skinheads went to Ukraine': An American Neo-Nazi outlines the crimes of his Ukrainian 'colleagues'