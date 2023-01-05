Simonas Kairis

Minister of Culture of Lithuania, Simonas Kairis
The Minister of Culture of Lithuania, Simonas Kairis, on the air of the LRT TV channel, supported the idea of ​​introducing a "mental quarantine for Russian culture."


Comment: In other reports it's translated as 'psychological'.


During the interview, the appeal of the Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko to boycott Russian culture was discussed.

Kairis argues that "Russia deliberately uses culture as a weapon."

He explained this by the fact that the Russian side "sent" its executors to Lithuania "on important days for the Lithuanian state."

"I like the proposed idea to introduce a mental quarantine for Russian culture, to abandon works that seemed acceptable to us," TASS quoted him as saying.

Earlier, Hungarian President Katalin Novak opposed the denial of Russian culture.