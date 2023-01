MindGeek - Origins of a porn monopoly

Tax Evasion and Organized Crime Ties

"From the office on the fourth floor, Manwin employees can look through large windows at Boulevard Royal and the forty-meter-deep gorge of the Petruss Valley. But apparently nobody enjoys the view. The reception is orphaned behind the glass front door, some cardboard boxes stand around, cables hang from the wall, price tags are still stuck to the desks. The boss, a 34-year-old German, is also not to be found. 'Always nobody there , says a Chinese woman who works for a bank on the ground floor."

MindGeek's Long History of Sex Trafficking

As a proximate result of MindGeek's knowing financial benefit and participation in GirlsDoPorn's sex trafficking venture, Plaintiffs have suffered damages, including, but not limited to, severe emotional distress, significant trauma, attempted suicide, and social and familial ostracization

Girls Do Porn sex-trafficked hundreds of high school and college-aged women using fraud, coercion and intimidation to get the young women to film pornographic videos under the false pretense that the videos would remain private, off the internet, and never to be seen in North America

Visa had, "Intended to help" Pornhub and MindGeek monetize child porn, the Judge wrote in his decision.

The opaqueness surrounding the company's financing also covers management. The names of many of the company's senior executives who feature in corporate filings do not appear in internet searches, leaving little or no trace of who they are

the internet pornography industry is evil

Who owns a monopoly on the internet pornography industry? Why are its owners kept secret and hidden behind a web of subsidiary companies? What are MindGeek's ties to organized crime families?Pornography, the erotic portrayal of sexually explicit content, has been feeding the base appetites of men since prehistoric times. The internet pornography of today, however, is a far cry from busty Upper Paleolithic Venus figurines and Athenian vases, or even your grandfather's Playboy magazine. What young men have to contend with today is not a bodaciously-carved piece of rock or glossy centerfolds, but millions of free and instantly streamable videos of endless variety at their fingertips accessible at the typing of just four letters into Google.These facts show quite clearly that this $16.9 billion per annum industry has driven its lascivious hooks firmly into young people. But what companies are reaping the profits from getting young people addicted to internet pornography?It may not surprise you to learn that MindGeek, being involved in such an industry, has been the subject of multiple lawsuits over the years since their founding in June 2004. Before we dive into the cases levied against MindGeek over the years for hosting non-consensual pornography and being complicit in child sex trafficking, let's take a look at the history of the founding and operation of MindGeek since its inception.MindGeek, like many early internet startups, came from humble beginnings. Our story begins with Fabian Thylmann, born in Dusseldorf, West Germany in 1978. Thylmann took an interest in computer programming in his teenage years, and in the late 1990s he had his breakthrough with his development of NATS (Next-generation Affiliate Tracking Software). This software, through enabling the tracking of users' clicks on advertisements, expanded the monetization potential of content-hosting websites-- and what was the most fertile ground for content? Internet pornography.Leveraging his proceeds from NATS Thylmann began acquiring several internet pornography companies (you will begin to notice that such acquisition sprees were Thylmann's standard operating procedure). In 2004, Thylmann secured funding from two Concordia University graduates Stephane Manos and Ouissam Youssef to found "Mansef", a company owning multiple image hosting domains and a network of affiliate websites. In 2005, with the help of the Montreal investors Manos and Youssef founded Brazzers, which remains one of the largest pornographic video production companies and networks to this day.Continuing on from these early successes, in 2007 Thylmann and Mansef helped fund, and then later purchased web developer Matt Keezer'sAfter another series of successful acquisitions, including the sites MyDirtyHobby and Xtube, Thylmann bought out the Montreal investors' shares and merged his assets into a new company called Manwin.Under the Manwin name Thylmann continued buying up several other popular pornographic companies and websites from 2010 to 2013. In 2011, having gotten $130 million in debt from these purchases,In a 2012 CNBC article entitled "Meet the New King of Porn" , Thylmann is cited as saying in a speech before adult film expo Internext, "In essence, Manwin is a tech company...We're online and we have such big sites that we have to be very, very good at the tech side of this business". Say what you will about Thylmann and Manwin, they certainly were very skilled businessmen, gobbling up all their competitors one after another and adding them to their ever-growing network of sites.In 2013 however, trouble came to paradise for Manwin and Thylmann.Thylmann, who has a reputation for being notoriously private and avoiding interviews which put him into the spotlight, gave an interview to Christian Cohrs and Scott Peterson from omr.com, providing some insight into some of the rumors about the mysterious funding Manwin received in 2011 and about his tax evasion charges in 2012.German newspaper Die Welt published their investigatory findings in a 2012 article entitled "The porn empire - A German excites the world" . This article sheds further light on Thylmann's past and character, as well as some of the mystery surrounding him and Manwin. Thylmann is no Hugh Hefner, he is described as a "somewhat overweight man with a boyish face and glasses", and apparently made it a habit of wearing hoodies and jeans at all times, even to business appointments.The 2012 Welt article raises yet another mystery surrounding Manwin during Thylmann's ownership -- apparently no one was working at the company's headquarters in Luxembourg:The business model of Manwin seemed to be primarily that of a central operating office in Luxembourg, which ran a great number of subsidiaries. Manwin would optimize and monetize traffic on their network of websites with advertisements and paywalled content.Who made the $362 million investment to the Luxembourg holding company which apparently left its office completely empty? That too, according to the Welt investigation, remains shrouded in mystery. Only a few leads present themselves, including a Cypriot subsidiary, and two American companies, CB Agency Services LLC and Cortland Capital Markets Services LLC.Although Thylmann is a mysterious figure, and the man largely responsible for the MindGeek monopoly which exists today, his departure from Manwin in 2013 after his extradition on tax evasion charges means we must move on from him, and focus on Manwin and how it rebranded to MindGeek and came under new ownership.Thylmann sold his shares of Manwin to Feras Antoon and David Tassillo, who became CEO and COO respectively, and promptly renamed Manwin to MindGeek in 2013. Antoon was one of the first investors involved with Thylmann in Montreal, alongside Ouissam Youssef, Matt Keezer (Pornhub founder), and Stephane Manos. Antoon was around in 2005 for the founding of Brazzers with Manos, Youssef, and Keezer. The name 'Brazzers' is attributed to being an allusion to the founders' primarily Middle Eastern origins and their pronunciation of 'brothers'.Side note — after Thylmann's departure in 2013, Antoon and Tassillo purchased the porn website RedTube from Austrian businessman Bernard Bergemar , who would later be revealed in a 2020 report by the Financial Times to be the majority owner of MindGeek, his identity having previously remained a secret thanks to a complex network of subsidiaries.It should also be noted that this group was based in Montreal, the four all being Concordia University engineering graduates.Antoon and Tassillo both resided in lavish mansions in Montreal. Antoon's 19 million Canadian dollar mansion was in the 'Mafia Row' neighborhood of Montreal, and was burnt down in an alleged arson in 2021 But speculation is not necessary to discuss the actually documented and provable history of legal trouble MindGeek and its owners has gotten themselves into over the years.The 2020 Vice article "40 Girls Do Porn Victims are Suing Pornhub for $1 million Each" details the lawsuit and the allegations against MindGeek. The suit alleged:As the suit claimed:Plaintiffs, victims, and law firms such as the National Center on Sexual Exploitation had to fight MindGeek tooth and nail to get the company to stop hosting illegal exploitative content, and to protect the victims of sex trafficking.From these cases, a clear picture can be painted of MindGeek.Thylmann set a standard for opaqueness and tax evasion under his tenure as CEO of Manwin, and it seems that MindGeek under new ownership stayed in line with the founder's modus operandi. I mentioned in a side note earlier Austrian businessman Bernard Bergemar, who was revealed in a 2020 Financial Times report to be the primary owner of MindGeek.Patricia Nilsson of Financial Times writes:The report also alleges that Pornhub maintained a staff of content moderators, whose job was toPornhub knowingly facilitated and monetized the production and distribution of porn videos showing sex trafficking victims, and hired moderators to make excuses for hosting the content on their site.Even though now Pornhub has removed its unverified content, one should at this point, given the abundance of evidence that, that. There is no other way to look at the practice. The fact that MindGeek still can maintain such a huge monopoly over the internet pornography industry, raking in billions of dollars in profit, with such a checkered past and proven collusion with sex traffickers, should be a national public scandal in America.Should it really take hundreds of millions of dollars in lawsuits and settlements to force banks and payment processors to cut ties with MindGeek? At what point do we say that this industry is rotten through and through, that all pornography is sex trafficking, all pornography is exploitative, all pornography is pedophilia. Many young and vulnerable women enter porn because of financial pressure, or because of sexual abuse and trauma as children.It is time to call for more than just transparency in the sex work industry. It is a problem that we don't know exactly who owns MindGeek or its web of subsidiaries, but it is also a problem that we allow this company to exist in the first place. bipartisan bill has been recently proposed to ban TikTok in the U.S. because of the Chinese app using it to spy on Americans and store user data in China.Surely if we can ban TikTok, we can get bipartisan support to ban internet pornography, or at least to dissolve MindGeek's monopoly, which is hard to see as anything other than a criminal enterprise. De-platforming and demonetization is an incredibly effective strategy. We should not be afraid to use it against porn sites. More payment processors should be cutting ties with child sex traffickers like MindGeek rather than Trump supporters, advertisers should be boycotting Pornhub, not Elon Musk's Twitter.This should not be a politically contested issue.The fact that this is not a widely recognized truth is a product of lies being told to women about their sexual empowerment. There is nothing empowering about starting an OnlyFans. There is nothing empowering about selling your body. There is nothing empowering about being a part of an industry which knowingly abides child trafficking and rape. You don't need to be a religious zealot to condemn pornography, feminists and Christians alike should be able to come together and demand these sites be shut down. Journalists should do more to expose the crimes of companies like MindGeek and the names of their owners, and our politicians should take legislative action banning or at the very least seriously regulating an industry fraught with criminality.