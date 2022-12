© Photothek via Getty Images



President Biden let slip to a group of protesters that the Iran nuclear deal "is dead" before adding, "but we are not going to announce it — long story," a video that surfaced Tuesday reveals.Biden made the off-the-cuff remark Nov. 4 to Iranian American protesters who trailed him to an event in California."We just don't want any deals with the mullahs. No deals. They don't represent us. They are not our government," the woman said.The commander-in-chief replied, as he backed away,The White House did not respond to a request for comment or dispute the authenticity of the video, which was posted by Damon Maghsoudi, whose unverified Twitter profile says he's a Google software engineer living in Southern California."The Iranians killed the opportunity for a swift return to mutual compliance with the JCPOA," Price told reporters."They killed that opportunity for a swift return to compliance most recently in September when again we were on the precipice, we thought, of a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA."Price added that the nuclear talks were no longer "on the agenda" of the US government.The Iran nuclear deal was brokered at the end of President Barack Obama's second term after US and Israeli covert operations attempted for years to subvert the theocratic anti-Western regime's path to a nuclear weapon.Opponents of the deal, including Trump, said it didn't do enough to halt nuclear advances while freeing up cash for Tehran to finance allied fighters and terrorists across the Middle East. The 45th president pulled the US out of the agreement , which also counts China, France, Germany, Great Britain and Russia as parties, in 2018.