World Domination in An Age for Lucifer

This book explores a strange new spirituality about to enter into competition with other established religions. My purpose here is to convince you that its emergence is probable, if not inevitable.



I begin this exploration with an unproven assumption based on Darwinian evolutionary principles: a new predator will appear on our planet, an evolutionary prototype designed to prey on humans. Another assumption then follows: this predator will evolve gradually and incrementally from humanity, just as we apparently evolved from lower forms to prey on them.



A further assumption suggests that these predators have already appeared as evolutionary prototypes, as new humans with advanced methods of survival and new forms of spiritual expression and religious organization designed to support and advance their predation."



— Robert C Tucker, An Age For Lucifer: Predatory Spirituality & The Quest for Godhood

"with destructive cultism, however, I sensed something else animating these stories of Satanic activity and ritual abuse, something familiar yet unspoken. Satanism was a puzzle behind which it hid, or a myth beneath which it lived. Like cultism, Satanism seemed to point at something beyond itself".

"We have to recognize that cults are successful organizations with techniques now being borrowed by other successful organizations"'

And the story so far is:

John Maynard Keynes, from whose work the modern economic system is derived, was a Marxist.

The super-wealthy 0.1% of the 1% who coagulate into supra-national policy organizations are Malthusians.

The core premise driving their ideology is a radical reductionist materialism.

The stated objectives of the World Economic Forum:

Our activities drive communities through three phases of interaction, each resulting in increased impact:

1) stimulating dialogues and generating insights;

2) shaping agendas and developing influence; and

3) catalysing initiatives and generating impact.

"reality is layered from the physical to the spiritual. Pure power thrums only in the higher reaches of the spiritual domains. The higher dominates the lower. Spirit determines matter, not the reverse... Elitism is of the essence here; only powerful spiritual adepts and Luciferian masters deserve to occupy the higher realms and to enjoy the the benefits found only there."

the Nazi Party [not being] a political party the way most of us would understand it, but a cult, still remains the best characterization of the Nazi phenomenon that I can find. It also goes a long way toward helping us to understand how it could have survived the way it did, and still influences the ideas and actions of peoples and political leaders around the world.

— Peter Levenda, The Hitler Legacy

Nazism began as a cult, and survived as a cult. As an idea it is vague enough to attract a collection of philosophies and political movements around it, each seeing in the Nazi archetype a version of their own belief system; as a cult, it has the power to communicate viscerally to its followers through an elaborate symbol

"The demon of world domination has spoken. He has proclaimed a great secret: the world can be dominated... Modern society is charged with a magical current which in all men creates the same thoughts. The masses expect great things of their rulers. And for that reason, great things are easy".

— Konrad Heiden, Der Fuehrer, 1944

What is this thing "that points beyond itself?"

"The condition of today's world cannot be transformed by technocratic rationality, since both technocracy and rationality are apparently nearing their apex; nor can it be transcended by preaching or admonishing a return to ethics and morality, or in fact, by any form of return to the past.



We have only one option: in examining the manifestations of our age, we must penetrate them with sufficient breadth and depth that we do not come under their demonic and destructive spell.



We must not focus our view merely on these phenomenon, but rather on the the humus of the decaying world beneath, where the seedlings of the future are growing, immeasurable in their potential and vigor"

'The initial, archaic structure is zero-dimensional; it is thus spatial and temporal, although our present mentality, if it grasps this at all, will see this in a paradox. It is origin; only in a terminological sense is it a "first" structure emanating from that perfect identity existing "before" (or behind) all oneness or unity which it initially might have represented. It is akin, if not identical, to the original state of biblical paradise: a time where the soul is yet dormant, a time of complete non-differentiation of man and the universe.'

"their thought energy finally unites into a single current. When this happens, as if in the middle of an entire ocean of energy, a separate, independent energy-information structure is created which is referred to as an energy pendulum. Eventually this structure begins to live its own life and subjugate to its laws the very people who created it.



The structure is referred to as a pendulum because the more people-adherents that feed it with their energy, the more powerfully it sways"

— from Vadim Zeland's 'Transurfing'

There is a great difference between resisting evil and renouncing it. When you resist evil, you give it your attention; you continue to make it real.



When you renounce evil, you take your attention away from it and give your attention to what you want.



Now is the time to control your imagination and give your energy to what you want."



— Neville Goddard, The Power of Awareness

"more than an autonomous entity composed of, and influencing the thoughts of a group of people, it is also home or conduit for a specific psychic intelligence of a nonhuman nature connecting the invisible dimensions with the material world in which we live. This, in fact, is the true source of power of the ancient cults and their religious-magical practices".

Whenever preparation is being made for incarnations of this character, we must be alert to certain indicative trends in evolution. A Being like Ahriman, who will incarnate in the West in time to come, prepares for this incarnation in advance. With a view to his incarnation on the earth, Ahriman guides certain forces in evolution in such a way that they may be of the greatest possible advantage to him....



The right stand can be taken only by recognising in one or another series of events the preparation that is being made by Ahriman for his earthly existence. And the time has now come for individual men to know which tendencies and events around them are machinations of Ahriman, helping him to prepare for his approaching incarnation.



It would undoubtedly be of the greatest benefit to Ahriman...if the vast majority of men were to regard these preparations for the Ahriman-incarnation as progressive and good for evolution. If Ahriman were able to slink into a humanity unaware of his coming, that would gladden him most of all.

One of the developments in which Ahriman's impulse is clearly evident is the spread of the belief that the mechanistic, mathematical conceptions inaugurated by Galileo, Copernicus and others, explain what is happening in the cosmos.

"The consciousness of those human beings whom I have called devourers of soul and spirit is in a condition of dimness...; for by not accepting the spiritual into their human nature, they drive straight into the Luciferic stream everything they introduce ... What men eat and drink without spirituality goes straight to Lucifer!"

those who

think

they're the predators, are actually the prey for the egregores they serve

"Too little attention has been paid to the fact that politics lures disordered, Messianic personalities into positions of power".

— Rees-Mogg & Davidson, The Sovereign Individual

Pick Your Pendulum

"Anyone with ears to hear must listen to the Spirit and understand what he is saying to the churches. To everyone who is victorious I will give some of the manna that has been hidden away in heaven. And I will give to each one a white stone, and on the stone will be engraved a new name that no one knows except the one who receives it."

