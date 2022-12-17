"We expect this war to last longer than next year and that next winter will be the hardest in the history of the world," he said.
Vučić also noted that Russia's positions on the line of contact "have stabilized", but both sides "do not have enough ammunition."
Comment: The above has also been translated as: "Everything is complicated. Both one and the other lack ammunition and people. Both one and the other lost the best people. "
The President of Serbia stressed that his country is provided with enough gas and electricity for this winter. "We did everything, but next year will be a problem for us. There are no guarantees that we will be able to replenish gas reserves next year. I would like the war in Ukraine to end soon, but it continues." Vucic said.
In the same interview, Vučić named the conditions for imposing sanctions against Russia. He said the country would not support anti-Russian sanctions until its own vital interests were threatened.
Comment: Vucic is just the latest world leader to warn that the coming year threatens upheaval unlike anything our current era has ever known: