Next winter will be the hardest in history because of the conflict in Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić on the air of Radio and Television of Serbia.Vučić also noted that Russia's positions on the line of contact "have stabilized", but both sides "do not have enough ammunition."The President of SerbiaIn the same interview, Vučić named the conditions for imposing sanctions against Russia. He said the country would not support anti-Russian sanctions until its own vital interests were threatened.