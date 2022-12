© Rafael Henrique/Dreamstime



They cited its NZAM membership as evidence that it was trying to influence corporate policy rather than being a passive investor.

World's second-largest asset manager cites investor 'confusion' amid increase in criticism from Republicans.Vanguard is pulling out of the main financial alliance on tackling climate change at a time when Republicans in the US have stepped up their attacks on financial institutions that they say are hostile to fossil fuels.Vanguard, which mainly manages passive funds that track market indices, said the alliance's full-throated commitment to fighting climate change had resulted "in confusion about the views of individual investment firms".In a statement, NZAM said Vanguard's decision was regrettable."It is unfortunate that political pressure is impacting this crucial economic imperative and attempting to block companies from effectively managing risks," said Kirsten Snow Spalding of Ceres, a coalition of investors and environmental groups and also a founding partner of NZAM.Vanguard said the move had been in the works for several months. It will continue to offer products that use environmental, social and governance investing factors and net zero products to investors who want them. Vanguard will also still ask the companies it invests in how they plan to address climate risks.Republican state attorneys-general have also demanded that Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo turn over information about their involvement in the banking arm of Gfanz.Environmental groups accused Vanguard of duplicity after its announcement."Vanguard has never been serious about mitigating climate risk," said Jessye Waxman, an official with the Sierra Club's fossil-free finance campaign. For Vanguard, "joining NZAM was just an exercise in greenwashing".At least two pension funds, Cbus Super and Bundespensionskasse, have left the asset owner section of Gfanz, while investment consultancy Meketa has left another section. Several Wall Street banks including JPMorgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America threatened to pull out over the summer because they were concerned that they could be sued over increasingly stringent decarbonisation commitments.Gfanz responded by weakening its alignment with UN climate goals that called for members to roughly halve the emissions they are responsible for by 2030.