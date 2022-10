"Quixotic Climate Agenda"

For Thee but Not for Me

The recent decision by officials in Louisiana and Missouri to liquidate their states' investments in Wall Street heavyweight BlackRock reflects the growing recognition that the interests of the financial elites are at odds with the aspirations of ordinary Americans."In my opinion," Schroder continued, "your support of ESG [Environment, Social, and Governance] investing is inconsistent with the best economic interests and values of Louisiana. I cannot support an institution that would deny our state the benefits of its most robust assets. Simply put, we cannot be party to the crippling of our own economy."A few weeks before Louisiana and Missouri announced they were pulling the plug on their investments in BlackRock, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 18 other state attorneys general sent their own letter to Fink While Louisiana and Missouri divested from BlackRock, other states considering sending a message to ESG funds could cast their proxy votes against the investment house's management. This would raise a public stink and draw attention to the many perils of ESG investing.At a deeper level, ESG asset managers, who might fancy themselves the vanguard of a planet-saving transition to green energy, seem oblivious to what the Manhattan Institute's Mark P. Mills calls "immutable energy realities." The digital age, with all of its snazzy gadgetry, has fundamentally altered our relationship with energy.Equally immutable are the barriers standing in the way of achieving "net-zero" carbon emissions over the next couple of decades. For example, the transition from gasoline-powered vehicles to EVs, wherein mining for minerals would replace extraction of crude oil, would entail environmental degradation on a scale that can't be captured on an ESG asset manager's spreadsheets.Degradation of another kind will result from efforts to reduce atmospheric levels of carbon dioxide (CO2). Today's gradually rising levels of CO2 have been highly beneficial to plant life, including crops, and efforts to lower CO2 in the air — whether by government decree or by ESG investment strategies — pose a threat to all forms of life."ESG-style decarbonization is awhereby its proponents design a system to constrain our lives, but not theirs," says Scott Shepard, director of the National Center for Public Policy Research's Free Enterprise Project."People who live in mansions and fly to Davos in private jets have no business pushing carbon restrictions that will hobble living standards and future prospects for the rest of us," he added.Bonner Russell Cohen, Ph. D., is a senior fellow at the National Center for Public Policy Research.