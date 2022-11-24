42cm

With only a few days to go until summer officially starts, residents in several states woke to subzero temperatures and a fresh blanket of snow on the ground.According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the cold snap is expected to continue in the NSW alpine area on Thursday.Ski resorts in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania reported their heaviest fall since the end of the snow season in October.Perisher can expect a shower or two on Thursday, most likely in the late afternoon and evening.The temperature is expected to drop to 1C overnight, before reaching a maximum of 12C during the day."The is the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening," the bureau said."Winds will be westerly 15 to 25km/h becoming light in the late evening."Residents in Canberra woke to frigid temperatures of 9C on Wednesday.Snow continues to fall in the alps.Hobart claimed the nation's coldest capital city temperature on Wednesday with a chilly 8C morning.Elsewhere in the country, residents are battling extreme flooding, heatwaves and the threat of a monsoon.Sky News Weather meteorologist Alison Osborne warned severe weather will affect all areas of the country as we head into the new year."This season, almost nowhere in Australia will be immune from some sort of extreme weather phenomenon," she cautioned.As flooding continues to devastate large swathes of western NSW, residents in the central west town of Condobolin are being told to evacuate their homes.Locals and State Emergency Services volunteers worked all week to build a "great wall" of sandbags to protect the centre of the town, but authorities are warning the rising Lachlan River could cut off roads.There are currently 14 emergency warnings in force from the SES, which continues to urge residents to stay alert and act quickly. There are 75 additional hazard warnings from the emergency service in place across the state.A number of western NSW communities such as Walgett and Lightning Ridge are still cut off from the rest of the state by floodwaters.The SES is continuing to charter flights to resupply the communities with food and medical supplies as the towns wait for the water levels to drop."(There are) quite significant events occurring all across NSW at the moment," the SES spokesperson acknowledged.Temperatures will start to rise throughout the week and meteorologists expect Sydney will reach 30C on Sunday for the first time this spring. On Wednesday, the harbour city will reach a top of 27C.As regional communities continue to clean up after the devastation caused by recent flooding and extreme winds, the state is likely to be granted a reprieve from extreme weather this week as temperatures rise."It's fairly calm finally for the south east," Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe said.There are currently 47 emergency warnings in place around the state as emergency services monitor for further flooding.Despite the snow settling on the mountains, Melbourne is expected to see moderate temperatures in the 20s throughout the week.After being battered by wind, rain and snow on Tuesday, Tasmanians are seeing sun on Wednesday.Hobart is expected to reach a chilly top of 18C amid cool and sunny conditions.Temperatures are forecast to rise throughout the week.Four emergency warnings are in place for weather conditions in Tasmania.Rain is continuing in South Australia as residents struggle to clean up after chaotic winds destroyed power lines and crushed homes and cars.The SES has reported a number of trees downed throughout the state, but there are only two current flood warnings in place as conditions start to dry out.Adelaide is expected to reach a high of 20C on Wednesday, which is forecast to rise to a sunny top of 31C on Friday.While snow is falling in the southern states, Queensland and the Northern Territory are being warned to brace for the possibility of cyclones and a monsoon.Mr Sharpe said the forecast was predicting a "big increase in rainfall" over the top end, which could see isolated showers of up to 50mm on Wednesday.Some parts of northern Queensland could receive up to 300mm of rainfall in just 10 days, according to the meteorologist."There may even be a tropical cyclone in the mix and the first monsoon over far northern parts of Australia, so it could be quite a significant event," Mr Sharpe said.Ms Osborne agreed, noting the forecasts point to the possibility of the most cyclone-active season in 17 years.Residents in the Northern Territory and Queensland are forecast to suffer through temperatures in the mid-30s to early 40s for much of the week.A severe heatwave warning extends from Peninsula, North Tropical Coast and Tablelands and Central Coast to the Whitsundays Districts.Brisbane is expected to hit a top of 30C on Wednesday, while Darwin is forecast to swelter through 33C heatwaves.There are five emergency warnings in place across Queensland, four of which pertain to flooding.As rain continues to plague the east, the west is bracing for extreme fire danger.The Inland Central West, Midwest Coast and Mortlock areas are all being urged to prepare for hot and dry conditions perfect for fire danger.There are six bushfire alerts in place across the state.Perth is predicted to reach a cloudy top of 26C on Wednesday.