Mt Hotham

Mt Hotham on 22 November
There's been more snowfall for Australia and New Zealand just over a week until the start of meteorological summertime there.

In Australia, where the2022 ski season ended in early October, the latest snowfalls, although among the heaviest yet, follow a series of regular dumps that have continued over the past month.

Ski areas including Falls Creek (pictured below on 22 November), Mt Hotham (above) and Perisher reported 25-30cm (10-12") more snowfall in the past 24 hours.


Falls Creek on November 22
The snowfall is now delaying the start of some summer outdoor mountain activities.

For New Zealand, where the last centre closed for 2022 about a month ago, it has been more snow flurries and a light covering in the past 24 hours.