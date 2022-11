© Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images



negative effectiveness

'Reassessment of Future Booster Campaigns'

An Israeli study found that antibody levels after a fourth dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine returned to similar levels as after the 3rd dose after about four months.The six-month follow-up study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 9.The study led by Dr. Michal Canetti and Dr. Gili Regev-Yochay, the head of the Infection Prevention and Control unit at Sheba, followed employees who did not fall ill before the study, beginning Dec. 27, 2021, to July 10, 2022, when the Omicron virus variant was dominant in Israel.The weekly levels of antibodies throughout the period after the receipt of the 3rd and 4th doses were found to be similar and the study said were higher than after receiving the 2nd dose.Pfizer did not respond to a request for comment.Limitations of the paper included the cohort only consisting of health care workers.An Israeli study published in Nature Communications on Nov. 7 found that the short-lived immunity and rapid waning of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine necessitate the reevaluation of future COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.The authors of that study said thatThe authors said the results indicated that the vaccines "may focus the need for boosters for high-risk groups only," and they added that if the lack of sterilizing immunity proves consistent, it "may have major ramifications on global pandemic preparedness" and vaccination rollout. Lia Onely reports for The Epoch Times from Israel.