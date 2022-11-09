© The Good Citizen

Technology for the advanced democracy.There's anwhich is portrayed as doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.Did you get that?How about now?The fabulous high-tech tabulation engines used across the same purple counties of America are getting glitchy again.The mainframe crosswire password cloud protocols are simply not regulating the database count to timestamp voter selections to correspond to predetermined candidate controls. Don't worry Democracy-lovers, it's all completely normal.Machines are magically failing right on schedule in all the right states that will decide the Senate. Ballots are disappearing. Some were never sent out "by mistake" in Georgia so voting has been extended another week there.Pennsylvania is trying to replay its greatest hits from the 2020 election. The courts will determine the winners again sometime around Thanksgiving.Lawyers will get rich. Parties will pretend to fight to the last gavel strike for their team while reaching out to the gullible flock for more donations for their lawyers' pockets. It's all normal.There are innumerable ways to fix things to make people believe. It always starts with the media preparing expectations.Over the weekend and yesterday, they blew their election psyop loads across the Internet, all with some variation of the memo they got from Mockingbird HQ.Except that was. Ever. At all.Oregon has had vote-by-mail since 1987. The state never took weeks to finalize results, even when Republicans were in contention there.Given this century of controlled corporate stenographers and rigged elections, what were the media really communicating over the past 24 hours?Don't worry Americans, we're going to need a few days, or weeks to figure out how to make sure there are more blue votes than red. Those prepared fake absentee ballots with the names of dead people are waiting in trucks near county election processing centers and will take some time to properly count in an amount that will be completely believable to the same people lining up for their fourth booster. It might appear that the Republican candidate will win, but please don't be fooled by these red mirages. We'll make sure they don't.In 2000 it took six weeks to select a winner in the Bush v Gore case and that was a catastrophe that had to be decided by the Supreme Court. Gore lost the Presidency but won the green scam lottery. His net worth was $2 million when he made the climatastrophic documentary in 2006 with polar predictions that would make Nostradamus weep.He's worth over $300 million now and, still, nobody laughs in his face.In 2004 Diebold machines gave it to Bush a second time in Ohio. President Cheney and the CIA had more work to do on the "terror" front.2012 was a no-brainer. Obama wasn't done droning some folks, he was just starting to turn Syria into a pile of rubble, and only just preparing the Ukraine coup for bear-poking operations. Plus there was just no way Americans would elect a guy in magic underpants.2016 caught the empire with its pants down. Hillary was to be coronated as agreed upon with Obama at the closure of the 2008 Democratic primaries. She'd do her time as Secretary of "what does it even matter anymore!" for five years and then rest up for her coronation. Americans had other plans for her when they watched her rigid body get tossed into a van like a side of beef.2020 was a hilarious fix.With Convid as the pretext for cheating nothing was off limits. Those midnight ballot dumps, the Italian database CIA digital fixers, the 2000 mules, Dominion machines, the carboarded-up windows to hide the steal, the vertical blue lines mooning the dementia basement dweller to the white house.Elections are now like software programs that the CIA runs every two years on the public. Long lines, mail-in ballots, absentee ballots, delayed mail-in absentee Covid positive ballots for the already-expired, tabulator malfunctions, courts taking over with greasy-palmed judges waiting to make selections.Sounds harsh but give them a year or two.Until then fabulous tabulators of a highly technologically advanced democracy are malfunctioning, so just be patient and wait a few weeks. It's all completely normal.And in the meantime tune in 16 hours a day to MSNBC, CNN, and FOX so they make a fortune on politics as pro-wrestling coverage, and cross your fingers that this time the election results will be honest.