The administration snub could further complicate bilateral ties.China's ambassador to the U.S. just became one of the more powerful people in the Chinese government.For months after arriving in Washington in September 2021, Qin Gang was limited to meetings with just a handful of U.S. officials, according to two people with knowledge of the interactions. One of those said that the shortlist of officials made available to Qin included Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council's Indo-Pacific coordinator, and Laura Rosenberger, NSC's senior director for ChinaThe White House rejected this characterization, saying senior officials have regularly engaged with Qin.But Bonnie Glaser, Asia Program director at the German Marshall Fund, said she has heard a similar account from Chinese Embassy officials about Qin's D.C. reception."The story from the embassy even as recently as early this year was that Qin Gang wasn't being seen by U.S. officials, and he was therefore spending time at the sub-national level ... going to visit mayors and governors," Glaser said."I think he's going to go back to Beijing with a pretty big chip on the shoulder for not having been treated with the dignity and respect he felt he deserved," said Ryan Hass, former director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia at the National Security Council, now a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.Glaser, of the Marshall Fund, said the administration did start giving Qin extensive access to U.S. officials in the runup to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in August — an apparent effort to mitigate Chinese anger at that visit."Senior White House officials — along with senior officials from across the administration — continue to engage regularly with Ambassador Qin since his arrival in Washington, as part of our efforts to maintain open lines of communication" with China, said spokesperson Adrienne Watson.A senior administration official said in a statement that — in addition to Campbell and Rosenberger — Qin had also met with officials including U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. The White House didn't respond to a request for comment on whether Qin's access to senior officials has changed over the past 15 months.The Chinese Embassy declined to comment for this story.The White House simply didn't see Qin as a player, according to one of the people familiar with the meeting requests — a former administration official.The White House denied that it had underestimated Qin's ties to the CCP's top leadership, saying in a statement: "We assume that every PRC Ambassador to Washington, to include Ambassador Qin, is well connected with the PRC government senior leadership."In the absence of high-level access until recently, Qin has leaned on corporate consultant Juleanna Glover — dubbed " the mogul whisperer " for her history of advising Fortune 500 clients including Netflix, Tesla and AT&T — to facilitate introductions to Washington power brokers.Glover met Qin in December at a dinner event at the home of Justin Smith, then chief executive of Bloomberg Media, in Washington, D.C.'s tony Kalorama neighborhood."I had just finished the book '2034: A Novel of the Next World War' which is about a war between the U.S. and China," Glover said. "But the kicker is that India wins. So, I sent him the book and I said, 'Read to the end.' And that's how we began conversing." Qin, she said, seemed open to discussion about a range of U.S.-China issues.Glover argues Qin should be seen as a valuable resource to the diplomatic corps in D.C. and the Biden administration.Qin's "a direct conduit back to the highest leadership in China and it's crucial that ... he and the Chinese leadership have as much insight and understanding about what earnest policymakers in the U.S. think about the future of our two countries," she said.That said, Qin hasn't exactly been a peacemaker."He's been a difficult operator and hasn't been easy to work with," the foreign diplomat said.It's a marked difference from the approach taken by the previous Chinese ambassador, Cui Tiankai.At a February dinner at a Georgetown restaurant's private dining room, Glover assembled a group that included Neera Tanden, Biden's senior adviser and staff secretary to the president, and Jay Carney, former spokesperson for the Obama administration and then-chief spokesperson for Amazon. Qin arrived late, sat down at the head of the table and calmly responded to questions about Taiwan, trade and abuses against Muslim Uyghurs.Qin expressed frustration that those topics dominated the bilateral agenda to the detriment of a focus on pressing international issues such as poverty.Some argue the administration may already be ruing its reluctance to engage.