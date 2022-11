For the first time, we have identified a root cause of chronic heart failure following a heart attack,

Story Source

Journal Reference

:

Ivan Cokic, Shing Fai Chan, Xingmin Guan, Anand R. Nair, Hsin-Jung Yang, Ting Liu, Yinyin Chen, Diego Hernando, Jane Sykes, Richard Tang, John Butler, Alice Dohnalkova, Libor Kovarik, Robert Finney, Avinash Kali, Behzad Sharif, Louis S. Bouchard, Rajesh Gupta, Mayil Singaram Krishnam, Keyur Vora, Balaji Tamarappoo, Andrew G. Howarth, Andreas Kumar, Joseph Francis, Scott B. Reeder, John C. Wood, Frank S. Prato, Rohan Dharmakumar. Intramyocardial hemorrhage drives fatty degeneration of infarcted myocardium. Nature Communications, 2022; 13 (1) DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33776-x

The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide." Dharmakumar said.Dharmakumar is executive director of IU's Krannert Cardiovascular Research Center and associate director for research at the Cardiovascular Institute, a joint enterprise between IU School of Medicine and IU Health.The multi-million-dollar study, which involved collaborators from institutions in the United States and Canada, followed large animal models over six months."Using noninvasive imaging, histology and molecular biology techniques, and various other technologies, we have shown that iron from red blood cells is what drives this process," he explained.Dharmakumar's team is currently testing iron chelation therapy to do just that in a just-launched clinical trial."Thanks to a clinical trial underway being led by his team at Indiana University, I'm excited to see this treatment improve the lives of millions of heart attack survivors worldwide," said Raman. Materials provided by Indiana University School of Medicine . Note: Content may be edited for style and length.