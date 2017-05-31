Dr. MercolaWed, 31 May 2017 13:22 UTC

© alinita / Fotolia

Forms hemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells), as iron binds to oxygen and provides it to tissues for their metabolic needs

Is a key component of various proteins, as well as enzymes that catalyze cellular oxidation reactions

Helps regulate cell growth and differentiation

Helps maintain your brain function, metabolism and endocrine function

Is involved in energy production and immune function

Health Problems Associated With High and Low Iron

What's an Ideal Iron Level?

GGT Test for Free Iron

What Causes Excess Iron Buildup?

Cooking in iron pots or pans. Cooking acidic foods in these types of pots or pans will cause even higher levels of iron absorption

Eating processed foods fortified with iron

Drinking well water that is high in iron. The key here is to make sure you have some type of iron precipitator and/or a reverse osmosis water filter

Taking multivitamins and mineral supplements, as both of these frequently have iron in them

Why Excess Iron Is So Dangerous

How to Address Low Iron

How to Address Iron Overload

Maintaining an Adequate Iron Level Is Important for Optimal Health

Lower your net carb intake and increase healthy fats to switch over to fat-burning mode and protect your mitochondria. This will help to radically reduce ROS and secondary free radical production Donate blood at least twice a year to normalize your level as indicated in the lab discussion in the previous section. Recent U.S. legislation allows all blood banks to perform therapeutic phlebotomy for hemochromatosis or iron overload. All you need is a doctor's order Don't avoid iron-rich foods. Instead, just avoid combining them with vitamin C-rich foods. Combine them with calcium-rich foods instead, to limit absorption. Also avoid alcohol, which will increase the absorption of iron in your diet. You could also consider a curcumin supplement to reduce your iron load without risking the elimination of other valuable minerals Unless you have a lab-documented iron deficiency, avoid iron-containing multivitamins, iron supplements and mineral supplements that contain iron