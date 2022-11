The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has removed the word woman from sections of its safety guidance on flu vaccines during pregnancy.However, the words woman and mother still appear in other sections of the CDC website, such as the Vaccines During Pregnancy FAQ page Those advocating for the use of gender-neutral language in the healthcare setting argue that the intention is to ensure that everyone feels included.So for example because a tiny number of females who identify as men may become pregnant, the word woman should be removed from maternity care to include them.Meanwhile, MedicineNet.com kept the definition of male as "the sex that produces spermatozoa" but redefined female as being a complicated mix of chromosomal anomalies and gender identity.This has led some to speculate that this new inclusive language is not so much about being inclusive of everybody and more about ensuring that the word woman is never used in a way that excludes males who identify as women, while at the same time not reminding those males of their biology.