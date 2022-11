Care Home Relatives Scotland: three members, which included an individual campaigner;

Scotland was slow to remove mask mandates in the general population. The legal requirement to wear a mask in public spaces became 'guidance' on April 18th 2022 but continued as a strong recommendation in health and social care settings. This policy was again reviewed in June but mask-wearing continued to be strongly recommended, meaning that many residents in care homes possibly never saw an unmasked face for over two years.Prompted by the disappointing review in June, and after two years of frustrating and fruitless communication with health and social care organisations in Scotland on the subject of harms caused by mask-wearing, I reluctantly sent an open letter to CEOs of Scottish health and social care organisations on July 19th, imploring them to urgently challenge the Scottish Government to end illogical and harmful mask-wearing policies.However, Scottish Care and Alzheimer Scotland were quick to respond, both expressing agreement with the concerns I had raised and the need for a roundtable discussion with key stakeholders and Government officials.The well-attended roundtable discussion was convened relatively quickly and took place on August 16th, chaired by Henry Simmons, CEO of Alzheimer Scotland. I attended in my role as an Independent Practitioner along with the following representatives:Scottish Government officials considered it unnecessary for Public Health to be represented because it has no policymaking role. The Mental Welfare Commission for Scotland and the Scottish Social Services Council, both key statutory organisations in Scotland, were absent from this crucial debate - the first opportunity in over two years to have face-to-face discussion about harms caused by mask-wearing.The general consensus and recommendation on the harms caused by mask-wearing to both those impacted by hidden faces and to staff wearing them for lengthy periods was reflected in the meeting position statement.Bizarrely, having clearly identified harms, this update did not apply in healthcare where routine mask-wearing is still strongly recommended in most situations.It is of course important to recognise that the Scottish Government has taken a very positive step in acknowledging that mask-wearing polices are detrimental to the health and wellbeing of those both giving and receiving care and support.It's little wonder then that some care settings have been slow to remove masks when the prevailing message encourages them to believe that the risks of removing masks are likely to outweigh any benefit. This myth-based message also supports the continued use of masks in healthcare where there is still no acknowledgement of the harms that have been candidly acknowledged in social care.By all accounts, the removal of masks in social care has been welcomed by the workforce and health and social care organisations, whose governance it seems prevented them from raising concerns with the Scottish Government, even when harms were so clearly documented. The health and social care workforce, along with organisations who have leadership and regulatory roles, are integral to our normally robust public protection system. If they had been supported to express concerns and engage in open and balanced debate with policymakers, inordinate suffering could have been addressed at source rather than regretted with hindsight.Valerie Nelson is an independent Mental Health Trainer and Consultant.