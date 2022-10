© WRAL



A North Carolina man was thrown in the slammer for 24 hours after refusing a lefty judge's order to wear a mask in court - despite no such local mandates in place."I never thought I would show up to jury duty and end up behind bars," Gregory Hahn told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight." Hahn, a 47-year-old US Navy veteran and single father, was among 98 jury candidates called to Harnett County court Monday who showed up not wearing a mask, WRAL reported. "It was the worst 24 hours of my life. I was refused to make a phone call to my minor child who is home," he told Carlson."I asked to be excused since I wasn't even selected for jury duty yet; it was still orientation. He could have exempted me."Gilchrist's office did not immediately return messages.