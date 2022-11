© Carl Court/Getty Images

Douglas Macgregor, Col. (ret.) is a senior fellow with The American Conservative, the former advisor to the Secretary of Defense in the Trump administration, a decorated combat veteran, and the author of five books.

Of the Vietnam War, Henry Kissinger, former national security advisor and secretary of State under Presidents Nixon and Ford, said, " We should never have been there ." Before long, Americans, even the politicians inside the Beltway, will reach the same conclusion about Washington's Ukrainian proxy war against Russia.For the moment, Washington remains blind to these developments. Whether in print, radio, television, or online, the narrative is clear: despite horrific losses — at least 400,000 Ukrainian battlefield casualties including 100,000 soldiers killed in action — Ukrainian forces are winning. Moreover, the narrative says, America's financial and economic dominance will ultimately overwhelm the deceptively weak Russian economy Yet there is also a measure of "true faith" at work, a condition of national narcissism, inside the Beltway that believes Washington can control what happens thousands of miles away in Eastern Ukraine. The message resonates in Congress because it rests on a critical strategic assumption that American citizens have yet to challenge: that American national power is limitless and unconstrained — as though a series of strategic failures, from Vietnam to Afghanistan, never happened.Given that American politicians are always more preoccupied by domestic affairs than foreign policy, members of Congress are quick to adopt the "true faith." This faith explains why for the last eight years members thought a future war with Russia was a low-risk affair. Ukrainians would provide the cannon fodder and Washington would provide the expensive weaponry and munitions.Predictably, Washington's governing strategic principles are unchanged from previous U.S. interventions around the world. Muddle through: masses of soldiers — in this case Ukrainians advised by U.S. and allied officers — and huge infusions of cash, equipment, and technology can and will permanently alter strategic reality in America's favor.The result is a toxic climate of ideological hatred making it hard to imagine a contemporary U.S. secretary of State ever signing an international agreement renouncing war as an instrument of U.S. national policy, as Secretary of State Frank Kellogg did in 1928. But as one of Shakespeare's characters in the Merchant of Venice warned, "The truth will out."Today, there are rumors in the media that Kiev may be under pressure to launch more counterattacks against Russian defenses in Kherson (Southern Ukraine) before the midterm elections in November. At this point, expending what little remains of Ukraine's life blood to expel Russian forces from Ukraine is hardly synonymous with the preservation of the Ukrainian state. It's also doubtful that further sacrifices by Ukrainians will assist the Biden administration in the midterm elections.It is not the first time that American political leaders misjudged the true nature of a situation. In 1969, Kissinger advised President Nixon against de-escalation on the grounds that keeping U.S. troops fighting in Vietnam remained one of Washington's few bargaining weapons in its negotiations with Hanoi. Kissinger was wrong. Washington gained nothing at the negotiating table with Hanoi by sacrificing more Americans in Vietnam after January 1969.