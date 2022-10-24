Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Man goes to torch restaurant because they got his order wrong, ends up igniting himself in wild footage
The Daily Wire
Sun, 23 Oct 2022 00:01 UTC
The New York City Fire Department announced that Choephel Norbu was arrested for the incident late last week.
"FDNY Fire Marshals along with @nypd Arson and Explosion Detectives arrested Norbu, 49, for intentionally setting fire to a commercial food establishment at 73-07 37 Road in Queens," the statement said. "Norbu has been charged with 1 count of Arson 3, 1 count of Criminal Mischief 2, and 1 count of Reckless Endangerment 2."
"I was very drunk. I bought chicken biryani. They didn't give me chicken biryani. I was mad, and I threw it out," Norbu told police after he was arrested, according to a criminal complaint obtained by the New York Post. "I bought a gas can, and I threw it at the store to try to burn it out. I lit it up, and boom, it got on me."
Security camera footage shows a man throwing a flammable liquid on the front of the store before standing in the substance and lighting it on fire.
The moment that the man lit the substance on fire, everything instantly became engulfed in flames.
Fox News reported that the fire caused approximately $1,500 in damage to the store.
WATCH:
Jahana Rahman, a waitress at the restaurant, said that the staff got his order correct and they were confused by how angry he got over the incident.
"He ordered chicken biriyani and the people here behind the counter they take his order and when they bring it to him... He yells, 'what is this?' They say, 'your order, chicken biriyani,' and he throws it in their face!" Rahman said. "We don't know why he just throws it in their face! It was just crazy!"
The suspect, who does not have a criminal record, was released without bail after appearing in court.
"There were no other grounds on which to request bail as it was the defendant's first arrest and there were no open cases against him," A Queens County District Attorney spokesperson told FOX 5 New York. "The most that could be sought was the highest level of CJA supervised release, which we requested and secured."
"He sets a store on fire, he planned this, why is he out the next day?" a Queens fumed in an interview with the New York Post.
Reader Comments
... I have an idea
I will open a school for arson and sabotage, teaching the millenials and GenZ fumblers how to do it right.
Making a Molotov coctail will be one item on the schedule.