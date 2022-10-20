© Getty Images / Russian Foreign Ministry

"There is no work" in the US and Europe, but other parts of the world are full of opportunities, the foreign minister has said.Russia may pull back on its diplomatic efforts in the West, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told new ministry recruits on Tuesday, citing the increasingly open hostility faced by Russian diplomats and the need to focus on building and expanding relationships in the rest of the world.Latvian police announced in August that they would no longer protect Russian consulates after the country stopped issuing visas to Russian nationals. When Russia's Embassy in Canada was hit with a Molotov cocktail last month, police allegedly slow-walked the investigation, even allowing "aggressive" protesters to block access to the building afterwards.