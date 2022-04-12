Why it matters: Together the U.S. and Europe have expelled more than 400 Russian diplomats and embassy staff since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Comment: It wasn't an 'unprovoked invasion', as even France's oldest newspaper has just exposed: US and UK conducting 'secret war' in Ukraine - Le Figaro
- Many of the Russians declared "persona non grata" are alleged intelligence officers working under diplomatic cover.
- The plot was uncovered following a "long investigation" by the General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI).
- Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin congratulated the DGSI agents via Twitter on a "remarkable counter-espionage operation" and confirmed that the Russian agents will be forced to leave France.
- "Russia will respond accordingly," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in response, Russian state news agency TASS reported, per Reuters.
Comment: Congratulating officers on a presumably highly sensitive operation on Twitter?
State of play: France announced earlier this month that it would expel numerous Russian diplomats "whose activities are contrary to our security interests" following the atrocities in Bucha, Ukraine.
- Other countries in Europe, including Germany, Sweden and Denmark, have also expelled Russian diplomats this month.
Comment: Without further details, and evidence, one can safely assume that the latest expulsion is just part of the ongoing assault by the West on Moscow in their failing efforts to remove Putin and destroy Russia: