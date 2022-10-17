Certainly, we live in "interesting times," to say nothing of Bizarro World, when an Orthodox Jew, pictured above, calls for Israel to stand with Ukraine, a country with a government and military peppered with Nazis.
It took the importation of Iranian drones to get apartheid zionists to join the dead-end fight against Russia.
From News 360:
Israel's Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai on Sunday warned on Twitter of the alleged shipment to Russia of Iranian ballistic missiles. "There is no longer any doubt that Israel must get involved in this bloody conflict," he posited. Shai proposed sending military aid, "like the United States and NATO countries."And just like that — abracadabra! — the troublesome issue of Ukronazis and their hatred of Jews has evaporated, or at least retreated into the shadows for the sake of political expediency.
I'm sure ignoring Ukrainian ultranationalist racism and hatred toward Jews, especially the "Muscovite-Jewish mafia," is a difficult task for the Israelis. For Israeli Jews, I'm sure it is difficult to ignore Svoboda members in parliament celebrating the Holocaust as a "bright period" in human history.
However, the real enemy of the zionists is not the Nazis in Ukraine, but the various Arab governments that surround its little slice of captured land. In particular, Iran, because, like Iraq before its engineered destruction, it has the resources to defend itself, and that is unacceptable to the Likudite leadership in Israel.
So, for the moment, the reprehensible racism and violence of Ukronazis directed against minorities, and their insistence Jews are a global bane (and centered, absurdly, in Moscow), must be shuffled out of view for the moment.
Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and, of course, the Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, are the real threat. For Israel, it makes logistical sense to open yet another front, this time in Ukraine, to fight against the mullahs so reviled in Tel Aviv and among USG neocons.
Here is a bit of news you won't read in The New York Times:
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Monday warned Israel against arms deliveries to Ukraine.Let's not go there. Most Americans are headline skimmers with memories stretching back a couple of days. It is likely most have not bothered to read countless articles detailing the depth and severity of the Nazi problem in Ukraine, articles that were on occasion in the not-too-distant past above the fold, but are now buried.
In a post on Telegram, Medvedev, currently the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, said supplying weapons to Ukraine will be "a rash step," fraught with the destruction of relations with Russia.
"Israel seems to be going to supply weapons to the Kiev regime. A very rash step. It will destroy all interstate relations between our countries," he said.
Medvedev claimed that Israel is going to send weapons to people using Nazi symbols in their uniforms and banners, defending the ideas of Nazi Germany, which among other things, pursued a policy of systematic extermination of representatives of other races and nations, including Jews. (Emphasis added.)
In the past, Jewish advocacy organizations such as the ADL warned about the Nazis of Ukraine. Now? They are asking for donations to help Ukraine, the most corrupt country in Europe. Donate and it is a distinct possibility your money will end up in the hands of a Ukrainian oligarch and their Jew-hating paramilitaries.
Since the beginning of the conflict in the Donbas, far-right nationalist militias operating completely independently from the government have been a recurring theme, and while many have demobilized, integrated into the formal security structure or entirely disbanded, some still persist. The two largest groups that represent this phenomenon are the Pravy Sektor Ukrainian Volunteer Corps (DUK) and the Ukrainian Volunteer Army (UDA) militias. While both share a common history, they have come to diverge in how they interact with the government.Interesting how the racist rhetoric and activities of Pravy Sector (Right Sector) and Divy (Action) are left out of this description. It is also interesting how the billionaire oligarch (and former governor of Dnipropetrovsk) Igor Kolomoisky, now hiding out in Israel to escape money laundering charges in the US, is rarely mentioned as one of the primary sponsors of neo-Nazi paramilitaries killing "subhumans" in Donbas.
Minor criminality — money laundering, gun-running, drug dealing, trade in humans — is of little concern to the decision makers in Israel and those of its big brother, the USG national security state. Taking out competitors of the crumbling neoliberal order is of the utmost importance.
If Jews have to team up with Nazis to confront Iran, this will be reported in the corporate war propaganda media as a plucky little "democracy" (minus Arabs and non-Jews) standing against Russian and Iranian tyranny.
Later, after Ukraine lies in smoldering ruin and crisscrossed by annexation to prevent the vile activities of Nazis, the zionists and neocons, the ADL, SPLC, AJC, et al., will once again rekindle warnings about the threat of antisemitism and Nazi thugs in Ukraine (or what's left of it).
For now, however, it is OK to team up with people who consider you subhuman scum if it provides an opportunity to take a poke at Iran, the only force, with the exception of Hezbollah, to present formidable resistance to the aggression of a "shitty little country" (according to Daniel Bernard, a confidant for former French PM Jacques Chirac) bristling with modern weapons (gratis USG) and undeclared nuclear bombs.