the European continent has only been able to reduce its combined gas dependency on Russia by a tiny five per cent

Amid the fresh round of sanctions imposed by the European Union, the partner nations are trudging their own line. Reportedly, Hungary and EU hopeful Serbia are planning to construct a pipeline between the two countriesthe new arrangement."@avucic and PM Orbán have agreed to build an oil pipeline to Hungary. The new oil pipeline would enable Serbia to be supplied with cheaper Urals crude oil, connecting to the Friendship oil pipeline," tweeted Kovacsthat have been adopted," he added.Hungary has been one of the few voices within the EU that has been against energy sanctions as the country remains heavily reliant on Russian oil.earlier this month, Hungary's Prime Minister's Office, in a statement said it cannot support them.said the office.Notably, in August, Russian oil giant Transneft claimed that Ukraine had suspended oil pipeline flows to countries such as Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic citing payment issues.Reportedly, the Druzhba pipeline had remained halted since August 4 and Hungary had lodged strong protests even then.European countries have tried to present a united front against Russia, however, whenever the situation has turned a little pear-shaped, they have backtracked.The war has been going on for months and yet. Last year, Russia provided a whopping 40 per cent of Europe's total consumption of natural gas.