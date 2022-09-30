The location of the community gold mine in the Kukur area, Buluh Kuning Village, Sungai Durian District, Kotabaru Regency, South Kalimantan Province experienced a landslide, Tuesday

At least 6 people died after heavy rain triggered a landslide in South Kalimantan Province in Indonesia on 26 September 2022.

Heavy rain falling on unstable ground near the site of a gold mine led to a massive landslide in Buluh Kuning village, Sei Durian District of Kotabaru Regency, South Kalimantan Province, late on 26 September 2022.

Indonesia's disaster management agency BNPB reported 6 people lost their lives in the landslide and emergency teams are searching for a further 5 people thought to be still missing. Six other were injured.

Heavy digging equipment is expected at the site to aid the search operation.