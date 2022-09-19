© Leigh Ann Erickson and Kelisa Wing | YouTube/Screenshot



© Kelisa Wing/Twitter



© Twitter

© Twitter

© Kelisa Wing/Twitter

The Pentagon announced it has launched a probe into one of its 'diversity' officers over the weekend, after her series of scathing posts disparaging white people on her social media resurfaced.The tweets by Kelisa Wing, an Army veteran and the current chief 'diversity, equity and inclusion' officer at the Department of Defense's Education Activity office, were first reported last week, and have since come under federal scrutiny.Fox News resurfaced the old posts, which use well-worn slang terms to mock white people include 'Karen' and 'CAUdacity' - a play on the word Caucasian - and were reportedly set to private after the outlet reached out for comment.The account, along with the longtime DOD staffer's LinkedIn profile, has since been deleted, now that the federal official's tweets, posted over the course of several years, have become a subject of national concern.Perhaps most troubling, though, is the fact that'I'm exhausted with these white folx in these [professional development] sessions,' Wing wrote on July 23, 2020, disparaging an unnamed woman at a federal meeting.'[T]his lady actually had the CAUdacity to say that black people can be racist too,' the post continues. 'I had to stop the session and give Karen the BUSINESS.'Wing, who is African-American, then adds, 'We are not the majority, we don't have power.'Wing has worked at the DoD for 16 years and was promoted to DEI chief in December 2021. Her office oversees schooling for children of Pentagon employees as well as those deployed overseas in the military. The slew of anti-white posts present in Wing's social media seem to cut out around the time of her promotion, but the posts penned before she landed the role remained, and were reported by Fox News early last week.A spokesperson at DoD has since revealed that the agency is now aware of the posts, and is now 'reviewing' the matter.'We are aware of news reports concerning an official at DoDEA,' Cmdr. Nicole Schwegman said in a statement Friday, confirming that the internal investigation was already underway.The probe is being carried out by office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, and will determine if the self-described 'woke' chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer's comments go against federal guidelines prohibiting racism from officials - especially those whom deal with children.'Diversity, Equity and Inclusion efforts in... [DoDEA] are an important part of building and sustaining an organizational culture where all students, educators, and staff are valued and respected,' the spokesperson said.'Our focus remains on ensuring military-connected students, their families, and our employees have equitable access to opportunities and resources that support student achievement and readiness for college and careers.'Wing, an outspoken supporter of the Black Lives Matter and Defund the Police movements, is also an author, and has penned several progressive books in a series called 'Racial Justice In America.' Disturbingly, the books are geared toward children.Covering a range of radical subject echoing the beliefs exhibited on her Twitter, the boobs boast titles such as What Is White Privilege, and What Does it Mean To Defund the Police?The former has lines such as: 'If you are White you might feel bad about hurting others or you might feel afraid to lose this privilege,' and asks white children to consider if they will 'really feel good at the end of the race when you look back and see others fighting obstacles that you didn't even have?'Another children's book penned by Wing, What is Anti-Racism?, meanwhile, contains some misleading claims concerning race - if not outright falsehoods.In one instance, the book claims the word 'race' comes from Italian or Hebrew.However, in actuality, there is no word in Biblical Hebrew for race. The word would not be invented for centuries in modern Hebrew, according to Aish, a nonprofit organization with expertise on Judaism.The book also said 'the modern idea of "race" was introduced by the National Party in Germany.' Aside from the fact that Wing erroneously omits the 'socialist' part of the Nazi party name, the claim is also dubious. The idea of race was utilized in a pseudoscience called eugenics year before the Nazis in Germany rose to power, and the Nazis even included those debunked eugenic views within their own ideology.Then, in an apparently contradictory claim, the book claims that 'race' was born on American soil.In What Does it Mean To Defund the Police?, Wing explains to her young audience the differences between abolishing, defunding, disbanding, and reforming police - with what she called 'anti-racist' policies.However, despite these being published works geared toward children from a federal employee responsible for educating kids, the controversy lies chiefly with Wing's now-deleted Twitter account.'[B]eing antiracist means being active against racism ... you will NEVER arrive ... stop centering this on whiteness,' Wing said.On another occasion, Wing responded to a user who said, 'I am exhausted by 99% of the white men in education and 95% of the white women. Where can I get a break from white nonsense for a while?'Wing responded, 'If another Karen tells me about her feelings... I might lose it...'In another post, Wing responded to another user who criticized an article she penned that claimed 'racism is ingrained in the very fabric of our country,' and called on teachers to dismantle 'racial oppression.''Bye Karen,' Wing sniped in a dismissive post.Karen is an online slang term that refers to a white, often entitled, middle-aged woman.In other posts, she referred to Donald Trump as the 'whole boy version of a Karen' - and his Education Secretary, Betsy DeVos, as 'the queen of Karens.'She responded to one user's complaint about 'white nonsense' in education by tweeting: 'If another Karen tells me about her feelings... I might lose it...'Wing has also proudly touted herself as 'woke' on multiple occasions, including a post with a photo of herself in a Jay-Z shirt.DailyMail.com has reached out to the Department of Defense Education Activity for comment regarding the investigation, and the current status of of her employment as an educator.Before joining the Defense Department, Wing had been a teacher and served in the US Army. During her military service Wing rose to the level of Staff Sergeant, according to a biography on her website.When Wing became chief of the DoD Education Activity, Director Thomas Brady touted the promotion, which saw the agency create the diversity and inclusion position solely for their longtime staffer.'Kelisa Wing is exactly the right person to lead our efforts in building on the foundational work done to support meaningful change in our organization,' Brady said at the time.'This new position will take a holistic approach to identifying and improving how we integrate the practice of diversity, equity and inclusion in every aspect of DoDEA, from curriculum and assessment to hiring and professional development.'The department's investigation into Wing's remarks is ongoing.