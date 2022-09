© Chris Jackson/Reuters



Monarch was accused of 'meddling' as Prince of Wales, but will now channel his passion in a different way.The King will continue to champion the environment while on the throne, palace sources have indicated. However, he will "highlight" rather than campaign in the manner he has done for decades.A tour of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan that was due to precede it has also been abandoned.The moment will mark the resumption of overseas state visits by a reigning British monarch for the first time since 2015, when the late Queen made her final trip abroad, spending three days in Malta with the Duke of Edinburgh.What he does about those views is "a different matter" and an issue that his advisers will address between them in the coming weeks and months.One acknowledged that it might appear odd for the King to suddenly stop talking about a subject on which he has campaigned for five decades Another royal insider said it would not be impossible for the King to attend events such as Cop27 in the future, but that he would have to take a different approach to that as the Prince of Wales."The way he engages with them would have to change," said the insider.The source said a line would have been drawn through any future plans already in the King's diary from when he was Prince of Wales, with new visits scheduled, prioritising Commonwealth realms likely to include Canada or Australia and New Zealand.Other senior members of the Royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, will be similarly deployed. "Who goes where is extremely important," said the source."Overseas visits for the now King and Queen will be very carefully considered not just by Buckingham Palace, but also by the Government."Suddenly, the UK has an additional card to play in overseas diplomacy."These are visits that are about strengthening bonds with other countries - important when travelling as the Prince of Wales but vital as head of state.""My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities ," he said."It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energies to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others."