A leaked email shows the healthcare giant inviting minors to the workshop without parental knowledge.Kaiser Permanente, one of the nation's largest health care organizations, is promoting gender-affirming programming to minor patients without the knowledge or consent of parents, a mother told Libs of TikTok in an exclusive interview.The "Gender Expression" workshop was created for kids aged 12-17 "who identify as transgender or non-binary." Topics in the workshop include, "Gender Joy and Europia, Changing Bodies, Gender affirming vocal exploration, gender-affirming wardrobe styling, and gender congruent hair styling."In one article, Kaiser highlights the " journey " of a biological woman who underwent a double mastectomy and "masculinizing hormone therapy." Kaiser prides itself in being the first organization to transition a biological male physician to a biological female. Dr. Alison Taur, a biological male, hosts " chats " on transgender and non-binary "care" and affirming such identities.Health care workers take an oath to "do no harm," yet Kaiser employees are harming and fracturing relationships between parents and their children by pushing an agenda behind parents' backs.