What Has Caused Drop in Life Expectancy?

Lethal Traffic Accidents Are at 20-Year High

'Sudden Death Syndrome' May Be Driving Down Life Expectancy

Healthy Athletes Dropping Dead at Record Numbers

"I still don't understand what's happened; if this is real; why he'd be taken now — so healthy and happy. He went into cardiac arrest while we were lying in bed. I tried and tried, and the paramedics arrived within minutes, but his heart stopped and they couldn't bring him back."

1,249 athletes suffered cardiac arrest or collapse after COVID injection, and at least 847 died

Excess Death Trend in the US

"An estimated 936,911 excess deaths occurred during 2020 and 2021, of which 171,168 (18.3%) were not assigned to COVID-19 on death certificates as an underlying cause of death ...



The proportion of excess deaths assigned to COVID-19 was lower in 2020 (76.3%) than in 2021 (87.0%), suggesting that a larger fraction of excess deaths was assigned to COVID-19 later in the pandemic. However, in rural areas and in the Southeast and Southwest a large share of excess deaths was still not assigned to COVID-19 during 2021 ...



Excess death rates were highest in Mississippi (301 deaths per 100,000 residents) followed by Arizona (246 deaths per 100,000 residents) in 2020 and in West Virginia (298 deaths per 100,000 residents) followed by Mississippi (271 deaths per 100,000 residents) in 2021."

Working Age Adults Dying in Record Numbers

" We are seeing, right now, the highest death rates we have seen in the history of this business — not just at OneAmerica. The data is consistent across every player in that business.



And what we saw just in third quarter, we're seeing it continue into fourth quarter, is that death rates are up 40% over what they were pre-pandemic. Just to give you an idea of how bad that is, a three-sigma or a one-in-200-year catastrophe would be 10% increase over pre-pandemic. So, 40% is just unheard of."

"AT A MINIMUM, based on my reading, one has to conclude that if this report holds and is confirmed by others in the dry world of life insurance actuaries, we have both a huge human tragedy and a profound public policy failure of the U.S. Government and U.S. HHS system to serve and protect the citizens that pay for this 'service.'



IF this holds true, then the genetic vaccines so aggressively promoted have failed, and the clear federal campaign to prevent early treatment with lifesaving drugs has contributed to a massive, avoidable loss of life.



AT WORST, this report implies that the federal workplace vaccine mandates have driven what appears to be a true crime against humanity. Massive loss of life in (presumably) workers that have been forced to accept a toxic vaccine at higher frequency relative to the general population ..."

Excess Death Trends in England and Wales

Excess Deaths Should Be BELOW Average in 2022

But it's not. It's way higher so, clearly, something is very wrong.

What's Killing Younger Healthy People?

"Normally death rates don't change at all. They are very stable. It would take something REALLY BIG to have an effect this big. The effect size is 12-sigma. 23 That is an event that would happen by pure chance every 2.832 years. That's very rare. It's basically never.



The universe is only 14 billion years old which is 1.413. In other words, the event that happened is not a statistical 'fluke.' Something caused a very big change ... Whatever it is that is causing this, it is bigger and deadlier than COVID and it's affecting nearly everyone."

