"When we created Black Lives Matter Plaza in June 2020, we sent a strong message that Black Lives Matter and that power has always been and always will be with well-meaning people."

"The facts show that Asian Americans, as well as West Indian blacks, often do better than white Americans in schooling, per capita income, and crime rates. Indeed, Syrian Americans, Korean Americans, Indonesian Americans, Taiwanese Americans, and Filipino Americans experience significantly higher median household incomes than whites and higher test scores, lower incarceration rates, and longer life expectancies."

We must reclaim our freedoms from a world of often ungracious authoritarians who have sought to cage our minds, censor our speech, and limit the practice of our faith after enclosing us in our homes in the face of what may be the least deadly pandemic on a per-capita basis in 2,000 years.

About the Author:

Harry G. Hutchison is a Distinguished Law Professor at Regent University. His latest book is Requiem for Reality: Critical Race Theocrats and Social Justice Dystopia.

Specific lies and certain public policy stances remain diabolically harmful in a world that increasingly suffers from universal deceit. Often such lies retain their potency in the face of contrary evidence. It has been more than nine months since the Brownstone Institute published a report onThese studies raise the question of whether the vaccinated are putting the unvaccinated at risk.Since the Brownstone study was published, first, thefor businesses. Second, theissued a policy declaring that it isciting the low risk posed by the virus . Third, results of a national test released on August 31, 2022, show that U.S. elementary school students' math and reading scores plummeted to the lowest level in decades amid the school shutdowns implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic For instance, in math, the gap between ethnic groups widened asMore likely than not, the data would confirm the similarly devastating effects of school shutdowns on adolescent students.Taken as a whole, the evidence shows that vaccines have doubtful efficacy, children face a very low risk of COVID infection, and educational shutdowns hamper learning and childhood development for elementary students. Notwithstanding the data,Equally plain, she appears oblivious to the fact that her policy would unduly burden a racial demographic already facing severe education challenges. Indeed, Mayor Bowser refused to provide alternatives for students denied an in-school education.First, irony arises because of her acclaimed pursuit of racial and social justice, exemplified by her participation in constructing a permanent Black Lives Matter Plaza . Demonstrating her presumptive commitment to justice, in a statement announcing this construction project, she said:During the same period, of course, after the meteoric rise ofclaiming that only race or other forms of identity matter, African Americans who refused to accept this ahistorical narrative were denounced by Critical Race Theory proponents claiming they are the Black face of white supremacy.Irony also surfaces because education is hugely important since it potentially contributes to economic, social, and political development for individuals and groups. Even though more schooling does not necessarily translate into marketable skills, education, in economic terms, has immense value, particularly when it expands human capital available to individuals and groups. Undeniably:Less than 24 hours after the District of Columbia announced its plan to bar unvaccinated students from attending in-person school and responding to a withering backlash to its policy disallowing any alternatives, the school district announced that enforcement of the vaccine mandate would be delayed until January 3, 2023. Whether common sense will reign in January 2023 or not,however well-meaning it may be.based on faulty evidence that attending school without a vaccine is harmful and poses a clear and present danger to children. Instead, she seems prepared to follow the fabrications of faux-science authoritarians who wish to control the bodies of others.The evidence shows that Mayor Bowser and the District of Columbia public school system have becomeDisregarding contrary evidence, the conduct of the mayor and the school district underscore a necessity for Americans and others: