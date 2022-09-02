Summary

How I Think About War

Russia has done little to contest Ukraine in the information space. Ukraine enthusiasts eagerly propagate Ukrainian claims, no matter how absurd, but the information coming from the Russian side mostly takes the form of dry briefings from the MOD. Ukraine is playing a Marvel movie, Russia is putting on a webinar. Russia's operational plans are a secret. This very fact allows the Ukrainian side to interpolate their aims, putting words in Russia's mouth, as it were. This is how we got to the claim that Russia expected Kiev to fall in three days, but more generally the inherent uncertainty in war favors the side with the more aggressive propaganda arm. People, to put it bluntly, don't know anything about war. They don't know that armies use up lots of vehicles in a high intensity conflict, and so a picture of a burning tank seems very important to them. They had never heard of MLRS before this year, so the HIMARS seems like a futuristic wonder weapon. They don't know that ammo dumps are a very common target, so videos of big explosions seem like a turning point. Finally, Ukraine has enjoyed the enthusiastic collaboration of western governments, government-controlled "think-tanks" like the Institute for the Study of War, and western media.

The Kiev Thunder Run

On March 2, Kherson surrendered, giving Russia a stable position on the west bank of the Dnieper and control of the river's delta.

On March 12, Volnovakha was captured, creating a secure road connection to Crimea.

On March 17, Izyum was captured. This city is critically important, not only because it offers a position across the Severodonetsk River, but also because it interdicts the E40 highway and rail lines connecting Kharkov and Slavyansk. Izyum is always fated to be a critical node in any war for eastern Ukraine - in 1943, the Soviets and Germans threw whole armies at the narrow sector around Izyum and Barvenkovo for a reason.

By March 28, Russian forces had pushed deep into Mariupol, breaking continuous Ukrainian resistance and setting the stage for the starving out of the Azov men in the Azovstal plant.

This was a voluntary withdrawal prompted by the completion of key objectives elsewhere in the country - it was not a retreat forced by Ukrainian counterattacks

The Donbas Grind

"Peski. The meat grinder... As I wrote earlier, 6,500 shells on one f**king village in less than 24 hours. It's been like this for six days now, and it's hard to fathom how any number of our infantry remain alive in this barrage of fire.... We almost do not respond. There is no counterbattery fire at all, the enemy without any problems for himself puts artillery shells in our trenches, takes apart very strong, concrete positions in mere minutes, without a pause and minimal rest squeezing our line of defense... It's a f**king meat grinder, where the batallion simply holds back the assault with its own bodies... huge numbers of our infantry are ground up in one day... All the reserves disperse, the military equipment goes up in flames, the enemy approaches and takes our positions without any problems after another barrage of artillery."

Slow Burn and the Economic Calculus

active duty units are being stripped of weaponry for shipment to Ukraine

Annual American production of artillery shells is sufficient for only two weeks of combat in Ukraine.

Annual Javelin anti-tank missile production is, at best, sufficient for 8 days of combat.

Russia burned through four years worth of American missile production in the first three months of the war.

The logic of the proxy war has been reversed; Ukraine has become a vampiric force, draining the west of equipment and munitions

What Comes Next

The Big Serge Annexation Map