Danish brewery Carlsberg's subsidiary in Poland could cut or halt beer production due to a lack of carbon dioxide deliveries, that is becoming a problem for the food industry in the country, reported Reuters. spokeswoman for Carlsberg Polska Beata Ptaszyńska-Jedynak said on Thursday.She explained that the beer industry uses carbon dioxide to keep oxygen out of beer, but that the lack of CO2 was hitting many other parts of the food industry which also uses it for refrigeration.Carlsberg, which has three breweries in the country, isaccording to its annual report.Heineken's Polish subsidiary Grupa Zywiec ZWC.WA said that it was analysing the situation and it was still too early to comment.Poland's third major beer producer, Kompania Piwowarska from the Asahi Group 2502.T, said it was using technology to retrieve carbon dioxide during its production process and its output was unaffected.Poland's. Also on Monday PKN Orlen's PKN.WA chemicals subsidiary Anwil said it was introducing temporary production halts.Chemical makers produce CO2 as a byproduct that is used in various parts of the food industry.The CO2 delivery halt also poses a danger to the food security of the whole nation, said Andrzej Gantner, general secretary of Polish Federation of Food Industry."Truthfully, theGantner said.Gantner also said that the Federation plans to ask the government on Friday to intervene and ensure that the production and delivery of resources crucial for the security of the food industry are resumed.Poland's government said on Tuesday it would prepare measures to intervene in the fertiliser market affected by soaring natural gas prices.