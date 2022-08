© Eric Gay / AP file



The ruling could become a powerful tool to challenge legislation restricting access to medical care and other accommodations for transgender people, advocates say.A panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week became the first federal appellate court in the country to find that the 1990 landmark federal law protects transgender people who experience anguish and other symptoms as a result of the disparity between their assigned sex and their gender identity.The ruling could become a powerful tool to challenge legislation restricting access to medical care and other accommodations for transgender people, including employment and government benefits, advocates said."It's a very important and positive ruling to increase people's access to gender-affirming care," said Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality.The sheriff's office did not respond to phone messages seeking comment.Some Republican leaders who have led efforts to limit access to transition treatment for youths have labeled it a form of child abuse. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this year, for instance, ordered the state's child welfare agency to investigate reports of gender-affirming care for children as abuse.And Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is widely touted as a potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate, recently tweeted that children should not be able to take puberty blockers "or mutilate their body by getting a sex change."But leading medical entities contradict those positions, Heng-Lehtinen said.