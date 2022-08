Americans are divided on student loan forgiveness

'The minimum ... is always more than I can afford'

Some experts believe the Biden administration could announce a decision on whether to extend a more than two-year-long pause on federal student loan debt this week, ahead of the current Aug. 31 deadline . Many borrowers are hoping the Education Department will extend that break and announce up to $10,000 in loan forgiveness.Still, the concern that canceling student debt would give borrowers more money to spend and therefore increase inflation may not hold true for many borrowers. Some say they would not change their spending habits if their college debt — or a portion of it — is canceled. Also, others haven't made many changes during the payment pause Malcolm Newman, who works at The Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia, earned a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Drexel University. Now 26, he said he's been paying back private student loan debt during the moratorium on federal student loan repayment."I haven't really altered my spending habits. You know when those payments kick back in, I'll have a little bit less than what I've been used to," he said. "But it's nothing that's going to, you know, put me under or get me evicted from my house."Meanwhile, 34% of respondents say only those in need should have loans forgiven and 32% are in favor of loan forgiveness for all who have student debt.Tonya Edmonds, an artist and administrative assistant, earned a bachelor's degree from Temple University and master's degree from Sarah Lawrence College. She now owes more than six figures in student debt."I think there should be forgiveness because the majority of the time unless you start out with a job that is a high-paying job you can't afford to pay," she said."I'm not a doctor, I'm not a lawyer, I can't, you know, pay the $100,000 or even the portion," Edmonds said. "They always ask for a portion that is too big, like the minimum amount for them is always more than I can afford. So it's just overwhelming."Kate Bernyk finished graduate school with two communications degrees and about $100,000 in student debt . She worked in public service early in her career and recently applied to have her federal loans forgiven under the government's Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.Initially, she was discouraged with the process, but since then has received confirmation that she has met the requirements to have her debt forgiven. Still, Bernyk's not getting too excited yet. She's waiting for an official letter stating the terms, she said. "I'm not celebrating until I get that."