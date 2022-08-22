About the Author:

James Howard Kunstler is the author of many books including (non-fiction) The Geography of Nowhere, The City in Mind: Notes on the Urban Condition, Home from Nowhere, The Long Emergency and the four-book series of World Made By Hand novels, set in a post economic crash American future. His most recent book is Living in the Long Emergency; Global Crisis, the Failure of the Futurists, and the Early Adapters Who Are Showing Us the Way Forward. Jim lives on a homestead in Washington County, New. York, where he tends his garden and communes with his chickens.

Economic and cultural suicide is hardly the only option, and certainly not the best...In a confab of friends on a warm evening this weekend, someone asked: Do you think what's going on is due to incompetence or malevolence? The USA is certainly skidding into a great and traumatic re-set featuring a much lower standard of living for most citizens amidst a junkyard of broken institutions. But so are all the other nations of Western Civ. If it's not being managed by malign forces, such as der Schwabenklaus and his WEF myrmidons, then it sure looks like some sort of controlled demolitionThe big question hanging over the 2022 election, then, is:It seemed pretty sane in 1996 when President Bill Clinton declared — to much surprise — in his State of the Union address that "the era of big government is over." Of course, few understood back then how cravenly corrupt the Clintons were, even especially as Hillary launched her own political career once Bill's turn was over. Few, I daresay, thought at the time that Hillary would come to eclipse Bill in influence — though not so few suspected that the first lady operated as the demented megalomaniac she has proved to be.Gawd knows what went on in that Shakespearean marriage...but the Democratic Party in the post-2000 Hillary years discovered that its very existence required the government to get ever-bigger because the American economy —outside Wall Street's financialization hall of mirrors —with the off-shoring of industry and something was needed to replace it. And, by the way, let's stipulate that the Republican Party mostly abetted all that, even despite transient rumblings from its Tea Party renegades.Forgive me at this juncture for repeating my oft-stated theory of history:Off-shoring seemed like a good idea at the time. Fob off all those filthy, polluting factories onto other countries, and pay the natives three bucks a day to make all the stuff we needed. Plus, pay for the stuff with US treasuries (IOUs). What a racket! But thenEven the two most noble endeavors in our society, education and medicine, disgraced themselves with shameless moneygrubbing.Something weird happened starting in 2004 when one Barack Obama came onstage at the Democratic convention that nominated the haircut-in-search-of-a-brain calledThe new star lit up the joint posing as a Great Uniter. And four years later he made a fool of Hillary, cutting her off at the pass from seizing her supposedly ineluctable turn — and supreme glass-ceiling-breaking triumph — as president. Where'd he come from? This pavement-pounding community organizer with the 1000-watt smile?In retrospect,out of some misty Marxist cabal of the Far Left that infested a sub-basement of the Democratic Party. He came on-board in 2009, just as all that skeezy financialization blew up the banks andthat heaped previously unimaginable quantities of debt on the USA's already unmanageable burden. Republican George Bush II got the blame for all that and Mr. Obama proceeded to make it a lot worse.the capstone of the great civil rights crusade: a black president, proof of America's moral uprightness.— namely, the paternalistic policies that shattered families — but he put up a good front while the country teetered economically. And notice that his DOJ, under Attorney General Eric Holder, managed to avoid prosecuting anyone but mortgage vampire Anthony Mozilo for all the banking crimes of the day.Smooth moves there. In the end, Mr. Obama remained an enigma, passing the baton toin 2016 — which she commenced to blow utterly in overestimating her own political charm — she had none — and underestimating the appeal of her opponent, theMr. Trump's astonishing victory apparently disordered Hillary's mind. She was reportedly too drunk late that election night to even appear at the podium to make the excruciating concession speech. But herginned up months earlierThe amalgamated pathologies of Barack Obama's reign — which includeshas transformed the Democrats into theWhich, of course, prompts the question: Who exactly is running Barack Obama? I don't pretend to know at this point. Many people I know are sure it is an international banking claque. The part that doesn't add up is the supposed banking claque's utter lack of political charm. Nobody in Western Civ is for them, in the sense that they offer any salvation program from either the disorders of Woke culture or the disorders of crumbling economic globalism.How did the polite and rational society called Canada fall under the punishing sway of Justin Trudeau? Ditto the apparently insane Australia and New Zealand? Ditto the Europeans, who followed America's absurd campaign to make Ukraine a war zone, and who now face a winter with no fuel for industry or home heating — and possibly a descent into new medievalism. Perhaps the Covid bamboozle did that, just drove them over the edge. (And they will soon learn what a deadly con that was, especially the "vaccine" feature.)Personally, I thinkIn plain English, we're exiting the techno-industrial fiesta of the past 200-odd years and entering the uncharted territory of what-comes-next, and that is driving the immense anxiety of the age. Our business model for everything is broken, mostly because the fossil fuel situation has become so uncertain, and it is driving us nuts. Understand that and you will have enough mental equipment operating correctly to stay sane.Suicide is hardly the only option. Resist those who want to drag you into it. We are going to carry on one way or another. We're going to make it through this bottleneck. Let the insane bury the insane.