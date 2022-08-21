© Unknown

Expand the CDC staff focused on public health emergencies.

Require officials to stay in those jobs for at least six months.

Establish an office of intergovernmental affairs to facilitate partnerships with other agencies.

Create a health equity office.

Increase use of preprint scientific reports for issuing public health guidance, rather than waiting for research to be reviewed by peers and published by the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Did an 'external' review of the CDC prompt overhaul plans?

"traditional scientific and communication processes were not adequate to effectively respond to a crisis the size and scope of the COVID-19 pandemic."

CDC 'reset' lowers standards of evidence used to make regulatory decisions

"We've been hearing this for decades. 'If only our messaging was clearer.'



"No. Try 'Make our messaging more independent of Pharma's agendas, reduce the role of considerations of profitability, and try to make sure that what we see actually reflects empirical reality.'"

"Among the changes is lowering the standards of the level of evidence used to make regulatory decisions. Sigh. Please tell your Senators about #PLANB. THAT [original emphasis] is a #Reset."

"Since the US CDC was founded, an unholy alliance has infiltrated public health in the US — euphemistically referred to as 'industry/government partnerships' and 'Not-for-Profit' government entities — the wicked marriage has infused profit motives into US government agencies charged with regulating medical and pharmaceutical industries.



"Those involved view themselves as agents working toward a 'greater good' — notwithstanding, the trappings of perverse incentives and presumed moral dictates, agencies designed by past generations to protect the US population from harm from corporatist tendencies have been completely captured and subverted."

"In our mission to return objectivity to science and to the media, we are reminded of the wisdom of Buckminster Fuller: 'You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete.'"

About the Author:

Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D., is an independent journalist and researcher based in Fairfield, Iowa.