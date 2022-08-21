It's getting so bad at the U.S. border with Mexico that even CBS 'This Morning' is sounding the alarms over "illegal immigration" that is causing a border crisis to spin out-of-control. Watch:"There are shocking new images of migrants packed inside a tractor-trailer on the Mexican side of the U.S. border, and it's highlighting the dangers of illegal immigration," CBS' Gayle King said. "Customs and Border Protection say the truck carrying 150 people was stopped by Mexican authorities before it entered the state of Texas. U.S. officials recently announced they have apprehended a record number of migrants this year. Manuel Bojorquez joins us now from near the border in Laredo, Texas, with more on that part of the story.""You can see shoes, bags, water bottles. Clearly, this is a route for asylum seekers and others," Bojorquez pointed out."Yes, this is normally a route that they take," said sheriff Denise Cantu."Walking along the southern border with Maverick County Deputy Sheriff, Denise Cantu, migrant crossings show no sign of stopping," he added."See, they even have a sign for them where it says 'Siga el camino.' So, they pretty much guide them to where they can just gather all of them and pick them up," Cantu noted.Bill Melugun of Fox News has shared even more shocking video from the border than what CBS 'This Morning' aired.The Department of Justice in late July filed a lawsuit against the State of Texas over the policy, claiming that it violated the Supremacy Clause. Gov. Abbott fired back by pointing out that the DOJ is not following its duty to faithfully execute the duly passed laws of the land by failing to secure the border."I have the authority, and duty, under the constitutions of the United States and of Texas to protect Texans and our nation," Abbott said at the time. "I also have the authority under long-established emergency response laws to control the movement of people to better contain the spread of a disaster, such as those known to have COVID-19," he said. "My duty remains to the people of Texas, and I have no intention of abdicating that.""It is clear that the Biden Administration fundamentally misunderstands what is truly happening at the Texas-Mexico border," Abbott added. "The current crisis at our southern border, including the overcrowding of immigration facilities and the devastating spread of COVID-19 that the influx of non-citizens is causing, is entirely the creation of the Biden Administration and its failed immigration policies."The Biden administration has been ordered to continue enforcement of Title 42, which a federal court mandated in May.