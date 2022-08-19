A Saudi student at Leeds University who returned to the kingdom for a holiday has been sentenced to 34 years in prison for having a Twitter account and for following and retweeting dissident activists.Salma al-Shebab, 34, was accused of using Twitter to 'cause public unrest and destabilise civil and national security' after she posted tweets calling for women's rights in Saudi Arabia.Al-Shebab was arrested after she retweeted a post from Al-Hathloul's sister Lina which read: 'Freedom for Loujain Al-Hathloul ... Freedom for all prisoners of conscience. Your freedom is my first wish for this New Year - Happy New Year.'Al-Shehab's religious identity as a Shi'a Muslim, who is believed to have been a factor in her arrest and sentencing.The ruling for Salma's sentence cited her social media account, where she was supportive of women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul and called for her freedom.'Though Salma was initially sentenced to 6-years in the first instance court, the sentence was increased to 34 years during the appeal.Al-Hathloul, who remains wrongfully held in Saudi Arabia under a travel ban, was released from jail just weeks after al-Shebab's detention. Al-Shebab had called for Al-Hathloul's release from prison.Al-Haidari added: 'It is ironic that while Loujain's release was celebrated, Salma remained behind bars on the ground that she called for that very release.'It's a pattern for Saudi authorities to ensure that women activists can't celebrate or take credit for any of their hard-won victories.'