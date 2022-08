© Stephen Andrews/Unsplash

COVID-19 vaccination is recommended for all people 6 months and older. This includes people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant now, or might become pregnant in the future. CDC also recommends COVID-19 vaccines for infants 6 months and older who's [sic] mother was vaccinated or had a COVID infection before or while pregnant.

According to Dr. Naomi Wolf, who runs a crowdsourced project to analyze 300,000 Pfizer documents released via a FOIA request, 44 percent of pregnant women who participated in the drug maker's COVID-19 vaccine trial lost their babies.As first reported by American Greatness, research released by feminist activist and author Dr. Naomi Wolf through her website The Daily Clout indicates thatWolf, who runs a crowd-sourced analysis project of 300,000 pages of Pfizer documents ordered released in a January ruling by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman of the Northern District of Texas, appeared on Steve Bannon's show "War Room" on Tuesday.She explained that as far as she knew, the documents released through a Freedom of Information Act request did not include emails and other communications between Pfizer and other entities or officials, such as the Food and Drug Administration and Dr. Anthony Fauci.Tech millionaire Steve Kirsch, founder of Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, claimed in a post on Monday that around 12 million people worldwide have beenas a result of taking one of the COVID-19 vaccines.