Flash flooding hit Reggio Calabria and the island of Sicily, Italy on August 12th 2022.A strong storm in the Strait of Messina caused waves to wash onshore, destroying beaches.Heavy rain caused floods as drainage systems overflowed.Rain washed down hillsides, turning roads into waterfalls.Buildings and vehicles were damaged, as water levels rose.Landslides occurred in rural areas, causing further damage to structures.As flood levels subsided, roads were filled with mud and debris.Emergency services are working to help affected citizens and clear roads.