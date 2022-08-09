© Armstrong Economics

The Democrats are desperate to win in November and they areOn the approaching 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, The Democrats are toying with what will most likely end in a civil war and the destruction of the United States. Never in the entire history of the United States has a former president been indicted for any criminal conduct. This has not been because there was never such an incident. Most importantly, the historic precedent is that post-term indictment islegally allowed.Americans don't like the idea of criminalizing politics. Just look at Ukraine. In January 2022, Ukraine's former president, Petro Poroshenko, landed in Kyiv and was charged with Treason by Zelensky in a case that illustrates the danger of criminalizing politics. So many other banana republics do the same.Up until now, both political parties, as well as the public, see the prospect of post-term immunity as a guarantee that the country's politics will remain civil and that power will transition peacefully from one party to the other. All of that is now crumbling before our eyes. That very precedent is what drove President Gerald Ford to pardon Richard Nixon. It was also the reason why the Office of the Independent Counsel decided not to indict former President Bill Clinton for perjury.Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, was been raided by FBI agents. "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump announced in a statement.in the history of the United States has the FBI ever carried out such a raid.The computer pinpoints these events that we cannot even begin to imagine the fundamentals behind them. But the Democrats have crossed the line. They are now trying to transform the United States into a banana republic of oppression and a direct assault on the very foundation of democracy. The nation has been polarized to the extreme. This is just going to put it over the top.