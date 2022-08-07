Society's Child
Fenerbahce hit with fine, partial stadium closure after fans' 'Putin' chants
RFE/RL
Sat, 06 Aug 2022 00:00 UTC
The chanting started after Oleksandr Karavayev scored the winner for the Ukrainian side in the tie's second leg in Istanbul as they ran out 2-1 victors on aggregate on July 27.
The incident led to Dynamo's Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu boycotting the post-match news conference, and UEFA has now sanctioned the Turkish club for the behavior of its fans.
The club have been fined 50,000 euros ($50,900), while a partial closure of at least 5,000 seats has been ordered for Fenerbahce's next European home game for "the throwing of objects and transmitting a provocative message of an offensive nature, i.e. illicit chants," UEFA said.
Fenerbahce's club president, Ali Koc, has called the chants "inappropriate" but refused to apologize.
"I think it was an inappropriate and unnecessary chant, far from how we view ourselves as a club. But what can we do? Shut their mouths," Koc said.
"We're not going to apologize to Ukraine."
Latest News
- Israel agrees to Gaza truce
- Brits advised to spend less time in the shower
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- Disciplinary biopolitics vs the new populism
- Only 30% of the weapons are even making it to the frontlines
- Australian Prime Minister Albanese refuses to meet with Assange's family
- UK's Truss heckled on cost of living and climate change
- Dr. Ebright to lawmakers: Fauchi's statements on gain-of-function research have been untruthful
- Ukrainian city launches witch hunt for 'disloyal' residents
- S. Korea to lift ban on N. Korea TV, newspapers despite tensions
- Fenerbahce hit with fine, partial stadium closure after fans' 'Putin' chants
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- UN finds the largest number of Ukrainian refugees are fleeing from "Russian aggression" ... to Russia!
- Golden State no more: Rich and poor alike are fleeing 'woke basketcase' California
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- France warned of milk shortage
- First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination'
- Georgia gay couple charged with using their adopted children to make child porn
- Dozens injured and 17 missing after lightning strike triggers huge fire at Cuban supertanker port
- Israel agrees to Gaza truce
- Disciplinary biopolitics vs the new populism
- Only 30% of the weapons are even making it to the frontlines
- Australian Prime Minister Albanese refuses to meet with Assange's family
- UK's Truss heckled on cost of living and climate change
- Why the Gulf states' SCO membership is a big deal
- Anger from Ukraine's backers after damning Amnesty report spotlights 'human shields'
- Sanctions on Russia 'irresponsible', adviser to Brazil's Lula says
- CBS news warns that weapons sent by the West to Ukraine might end up in terrorists hands, 'just 30% reaches its destination'
- The 'Unvaccinated' Question (Revisited)
- Palestinian militants vow imminent revenge on Israel for assassination of PIJ commander Taysir al-Jabari
- The evasive Mr. Wray
- 'The 800-pound gorilla': Trump boosts endorsement record with Arizona and Michigan wins
- Turkey wants to open 'new page' in ties with Russia
- China announces eight countermeasures in response over Pelosi's Taiwan visit
- US government may be complicit in emergence of Covid - Russia
- World desperately needs strong leaders - Orban
- Needles of hope in the Ukraine war haystack
- Why we lost trust in the expert class
- Top recruits refuse to work for Google or Amazon over involvement in Israeli war crimes
- Brits advised to spend less time in the shower
- Dr. Ebright to lawmakers: Fauchi's statements on gain-of-function research have been untruthful
- Ukrainian city launches witch hunt for 'disloyal' residents
- S. Korea to lift ban on N. Korea TV, newspapers despite tensions
- Fenerbahce hit with fine, partial stadium closure after fans' 'Putin' chants
- UN finds the largest number of Ukrainian refugees are fleeing from "Russian aggression" ... to Russia!
- Golden State no more: Rich and poor alike are fleeing 'woke basketcase' California
- France warned of milk shortage
- First Texas bus of 50 mostly male illegal migrants arrives in NYC: Gov. Abbott says Big Apple is the 'ideal destination'
- Georgia gay couple charged with using their adopted children to make child porn
- Ukraine War: Biowarfare and the theft of billions
- Far-left activists confront drag queen story hour protestors
- Elon Musk says he will buy Twitter on one condition: The social media platform must provide proof its accounts are real
- New study claiming there's no 'social contagion' among trans-identified youth roundly refuted
- US government issues monkeypox 'safe sex' guide
- German electricity prices hit record high as heatwave curbs power generation
- Firearm companies say packages shipped with UPS being damaged, disappearing: Reports
- Report: NYC Mayor Eric Adams requests photos of city job applicants to ensure diversity
- Cracker Barrel faces blowback after adding Impossible Sausage to menu
- Deadly blaze engulfs 'Amazon of Russia' warehouse near Moscow, deemed "suspected arson"
- The dragnet in Lombardy, Italy: Patient zero of lockdowns
- Humans lived in New Mexico 37,000 years ago, butchered mammoth bones reveal
- Ancient Egyptian temple to the sun cult uncovered near Cairo
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' re-emerges from the Tiber River during severe drought
- 8,000-year-old Yarmukian 'Mother Goddess' figurine uncovered in Jordan valley
- Zelensky 2022, Stalin 1942: The US propaganda machine can easily make heroes, but it can quickly change the script
- Bastille Day: The bloodbath that derailed France's republican revolution
- Michael Hudson: The end of Western civilization - why it lacks resilience, and what will take its place
- Toxicology vs Virology: Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud
- The seeds of the split: How Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
- A new James Webb telescope image reveals a galactic collision's aftermath
- Asteroid wider than 2 football fields is barreling toward Earth tonight
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues
- This is what Saudi Arabia's 100-mile long emission-free smart city could look like
- Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts
- Existence of Loch Ness Monster just became more 'plausible' after fossil discovery
- Russia to withdraw from International Space Station in 2024, build new base
- Synthetic tools conduct messages from station-to-station in DNA
- US officials voice DNA biowarfare fears
- Space weather may be causing your train to be delayed
- China launches 2nd space station module that will host science experiments
- 'Manipulated' Alzheimer's data may have misled research for 16 years
- Astronomer suggests it is time to look for near-Earth asteroids in the direction of the sun
- Amazing new JWST images of spiral galaxies: So beautiful even an astronomer could cry
- Dozens injured and 17 missing after lightning strike triggers huge fire at Cuban supertanker port
- Severe storm and flash flood hits Jazan, Saudi Arabia
- Flash floods bury cars and strand tourists in Death Valley - 2nd major flooding in a week
- Flash floods in Tyrol, Austria
- Three people dead after lightning strike near the White House
- Sutton Fields: Dramatic pictures show UK wind turbine on fire
- Waterspout destroys homes on small Maryland island
- More deadly floods hit Yemen
- Best of the Web: Up to a foot of rain in less than 12 hours slams Illinois, another exceptional deluge
- Mexico City records 19% increase in attacks by dogs
- 'I heard a scream': Alligator bites Florida man's face in rare attack
- Deadly floods in Jigawa State, Nigeria
- Beluga whale from the Arctic spotted in France's Seine river
- 502 killed in floods across Pakistan since mid-June
- About 540,000 Japan residents told to evacuate after heavy rain floods homes and roads - nearly 11 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Man mauled to death by pack of dogs in New Zealand
- 3 working in fields die in lightning strikes in Telangana, India
- Man dies, second person severely injured in Wyoming lightning strike
- Iceland volcano eruption update - New eruption begins at Geldingadalir, lava flows from a fissure
- France to "reduce or halt nuclear output" as heatwave restricts ability to cool plants
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on August 4
- Meteor fireball estimated to be the size of car explodes over São Paulo, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over northeastern Spain (Aug. 4)
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil on July 20
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on July 17
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on July 16
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other adjacent countries on July 13
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on July 11
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on July 8
- Official UK. data suggests Covid vaccination offers no protection against hospitalisation
- B vitamins can potentially be used to treat advanced non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
- CDC admits it never monitored VAERS for covid vaccine safety signals
- Nina Teicholz: The latest study on red meat & heart disease a red herring
- Vaccine deaths outnumber Covid deaths in U.S. households, two new polls confirm
- Best of the Web: Turbo-Cancer: A doctor speaks out about aggressive tumors associated with Covid vaccination
- UK Government publishes indisputable evidence that the vaccines are killing people in the thousands: Mortality rates are lowest among the unvaccinated
- Data doesn't lie: mRNA-vaccines and correlation to all-cause mortality
- Polio detected in wastewater of New York City suburb, shares genetic links to virus in Israel and the UK
- Planet saving fake-meat burger fails
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Alzheimer's Research Faked, Dutch Farmers Protest Green Agenda, Your Pee is Pollution
- College basketball player, 20, drops dead from 'cardiac event'
- The Netherlands: Higher vaccine uptake, higher mortality
- Medical journal finds unvaccinated COVID patients are contagious for LESS time than those vaxed or boosted
- Covid vaccines give zero protection against death, ONS data suggest
- 15% of American adults diagnosed with new condition after COVID vaccine, Zogby survey finds
- The Monkeypox Puzzle
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is No-Virus Theory a Psy-Op?
- Mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children linked to adeno-associated virus - adenovirus is used as a vector in a number of Covid vaccines
- Research by UK gov't finds air pollution a likely cause of dementia in elderly people
- Flashback: The Traumatic Foundation of Male Homosexuality
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Kicking the Cluster B-hive with Joshua Slocum: Queen B's, Homosexuality & Dealing with Narcissists
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
Quote of the Day
It does not require great art, or magnificently trained eloquence, to prove that Christians should tolerate each other. I, however, am going further: I say that we should regard all men as our brothers. What? The Turk my brother? The Chinaman my brother? The Jew? The Siam? Yes, without doubt; are we not all children of the same father and creatures of the same God?
Recent Comments
[Link] Lyndon B. Johnson - 05/27/1962: He who controls the weather will control the world.
"GAS THE UNVACCINATED." Hopkins, are you suggesting there were gasings in the past and it will be 'repeated' ??? Why are you writing such NONSENSE...
"GAS THE UNVACCINATED." Hopkins, are you suggesting there were gasings in the past and it will be 'repeated' ??? Why are you writing such NONSENSE...
Nazism 2.0 - Soon coming to a town near you your town.
Interesting, we have a whole bunch of children in a sandbox with no adult supervision?