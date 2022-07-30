© The Spectator



The contradictory U.S. and European interests and burdens of the war in Ukraine

"The European economy is impacted more than anything else. The stats show that 40 percent of the damage caused by sanctions is borne by the EU whereas the damage to the United States is less than 1 percent."

A revival of European military spending - for offense, not defense

Sanctions against Russian gas makes coal "the fuel of the future"

"For many months, they told us that Russia was to blame for the food crisis because the sanctions don't cover food and fertiliser. Therefore, Russia doesn't need to find ways to avoid the sanctions and so it should trade because nobody stands in its way. It took us a lot of time to explain to them that, although food and fertiliser are not subject to sanctions, the first and second packages of Western restrictions affected freight costs, insurance premiums, permissions for Russian ships carrying these goods to dock at foreign ports and those for foreign ships taking on the same consignments at Russian harbours. They are openly lying to us that this is not true, and that it is up to Russia alone. This is foul play.



"Black Sea grain transport has begun to resume, but NATO countries have blocked payments to Russia in dollars, euros or currencies of other countries in the U.S. orbit. Food-deficit countries that cannot afford to pay distress-level food prices face drastic shortages, which will be exacerbated when they are compelled to pay their foreign debts denominated in the appreciating U.S. dollar. The looming fuel and food crisis promises to drive a new wave of immigrants to Europe seeking survival. Europe already has been flooded with refugees from NATO's bombing and backing of jihadist attacks on Libya and Near Eastern oil-producing countries. This year's proxy war in Ukraine and imposition of anti-Russian sanctions is a perfect illustration of Henry Kissinger's quip: "It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal."

Blowback from the US/NATO miscalculations

The U.S. itself is ending the Dollar Standard of international finance

Blowback resulting from US/NATO isolating their economic and monetary systems

America's ultimate problem is its neoliberal post-industrial economy