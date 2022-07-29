As many as 5,000 face being battered by crippling tariffs and the soaring prices of ingredients, government figures reveal.
The combination means the price of a fish and chip supper could rise from an average £8.50 to £11.50.
And hake and other types of white fish could replace traditional cod and haddock shipped in from overseas.
The latest blow came last week when ministers pressed ahead with a 35 per cent tariff on all seafood imported from Russia in a bid to hammer President Vladimir Putin over his invasion of Ukraine.
Comment: So the price increases are due to government sanctions/tariffs, and not Putin, gotcha.
Around a third of all UK-imported white fish comes from Russia, which controls up to 45 per cent of the global supply.
Lancashire chip shop owner Andrew Crook, of the National Federation of Fish Friers, said his cod supplies have already risen from £8 to £14 a kilo.
He warned: "These extra tariffs will push thousands of shops over the edge."
Comment: Fish and chips are the tip of the iceberg in the face of soaring inflation rates and the looming food and energy crisis that will likely lead to extreme poverty, blackouts and food shortages.
The Sun understands the issue split the Cabinet — with Boris Johnson insisting standing with Ukraine was worth the price.
A government source said: "We all want to punish Putin, but this drives people out of business in a cost of living crisis."
Barrie Deas, chief executive of the National Federation of Fishermen's Organisations, said: "Costs will go up — but there is a big opportunity to increase North Sea catches such as haddock and whiting."
Last night No10 said they didn't recognise the figures.
A Government spokesperson said:
"The UK stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Ukraine and we will continue to ratchet the pressure to isolate the Russian economy and inflict maximum damage to Putin's regime.
"We know fish and chips shops are a well-loved British tradition and we are working closely with industry to mitigate the impact these sanctions may have on British businesses."
