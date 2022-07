© KTVT



A 37-year-old woman opened fire at a Dallas airport Monday before she was shot by authorities and taken into custody, police said."This is not an active situation," said Garcia, who refused to take questions at the scene at the airport's Southwest Airlines terminal. "We want to make sure our community knows that there are no other passengers, family members or people in the airport that are victims."The gunfire sent travelers running for safety at the busy airport.Kristen Smith, who was flying home to Indianapolis with her 10-year-old son, said she was waiting at a Southwest Airlines gate when a "crowd started running towards us and saying 'run' and 'active shooter.'"She said she and her son sprinted to the nearest jet bridge and out onto the tarmac as alarms were blaring."I moved him away from the stairs and close to a concrete pillar in case we needed to hide," Smith recalled. "Eventually Southwest employees pulled us through baggage handling to a conference room with about 100 to 125 people.""The worst part of (the day for) me is how this is going to affect my son," Smith said right before she boarded her plane."He's like what if someone starts shooting again? I have nowhere to run. He's made like five comments about that since this happened today and it's like, 'Oh my God. What are the long-term impacts for him?'"Judy Rawle told KDFW she was with her grandson at Southwest's ticketing area when they heard someone yelling.Transportation Security Administration said staffers were working to get passengers through airport checkpoints after evacuating them outside amid a heatwave."TSA recommends travelers check with airlines prior to departing for airport as travel schedules will be impacted," TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha told The Post.