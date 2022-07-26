Society's Child
Cops shoot, arrest woman who opened fire at Dallas Love Field
New York Post
Mon, 25 Jul 2022 13:03 UTC
The 37-year-old woman, identified as Portia Odufuwa, went into a bathroom at Dallas Love Field airport and changed into the sweatshirt before exiting and opening fire at the ceiling just after 11 a.m. local time, Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a press conference.
Odufuwa then was shot in the lower extremities by a responding officer, Garcia said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
No other injuries were reported.
"This is not an active situation," said Garcia, who refused to take questions at the scene at the airport's Southwest Airlines terminal. "We want to make sure our community knows that there are no other passengers, family members or people in the airport that are victims."
The gunfire sent travelers running for safety at the busy airport.
Kristen Smith, who was flying home to Indianapolis with her 10-year-old son, said she was waiting at a Southwest Airlines gate when a "crowd started running towards us and saying 'run' and 'active shooter.'"
"At first, I just saw a teenage girl running and thought, 'she's just trying to catch a flight' and then behind her, a whole crowd just running," Smith told The Post. "In the climate we are in now with all the shootings we had, people just reacted."
She said she and her son sprinted to the nearest jet bridge and out onto the tarmac as alarms were blaring.
"I moved him away from the stairs and close to a concrete pillar in case we needed to hide," Smith recalled. "Eventually Southwest employees pulled us through baggage handling to a conference room with about 100 to 125 people."
In the hour she and others were there, airline workers didn't tell them what was going on, though they handed out snacks and water.
She called the scary day "this whole traumatic event," but predicted it'd only be a "bleep on the news" because no one was killed.
"The worst part of (the day for) me is how this is going to affect my son," Smith said right before she boarded her plane.
"He's like what if someone starts shooting again? I have nowhere to run. He's made like five comments about that since this happened today and it's like, 'Oh my God. What are the long-term impacts for him?'"
Judy Rawle told KDFW she was with her grandson at Southwest's ticketing area when they heard someone yelling.
"And we looked up and we saw her walking down with guns up," Rawle said. "And after talking with someone else, she was upset because her husband had got fired from somewhere and she was gonna start shooting us."
The woman, reportedly clad in all black, fired between eight to 12 shots, Rawle said.
One traveler tweeted that the female shooter started yelling in a baggage check-in area.
"Shots were fired in the air," Jonathan Adams recalled. "People began to take cover and run."
Dallas police responded "within minutes," Adams said.
Transportation Security Administration said staffers were working to get passengers through airport checkpoints after evacuating them outside amid a heatwave.
"TSA recommends travelers check with airlines prior to departing for airport as travel schedules will be impacted," TSA spokeswoman Patricia Mancha told The Post.
