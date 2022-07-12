© Shiraaz Moahmed/AP



Police investigating if attacks linked, citing similarities as gunmen in both cases said to have fired at people 'randomly'.Four people have been killed and eight wounded in a bar in eastern South Africa after two men fired indiscriminately at customers, police said, on the same night as a bar shooting in Soweto left 15 dead.Police were trying to verify if the attacks were linked, they said, noting their similarity.The dead were aged between 30 and 45.The attack occurred about 8.30pm at a tavern in a semi-rural area 20km (12 miles) from Pietermaritzburg in the country's east, close to a car wash and a liquor store, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.The mayor, Mzimkhulu Thebola, said the assault was over very quickly without any robbery, conversation or fight.Blood stains were seen on the ground in front of the bar."When we arrived at the scene, 12 people were dead with gunshot wounds," police officer Nonhlanhla Kubheka said.Eleven people were taken to hospital, and three later succumbed to their wounds. The dead were aged 19 to 35 and included two women, provincial police chief Elias Mawela said.There were no details regarding the assailants, he said, and forensic police were still collecting evidence.The two deadly attacks came two weeks after the mysterious deaths of 22 people, mostly teenagers, in still unclear circumstances at a township tavern last month in the southern city of East London.