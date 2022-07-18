The incident occurred at Opium Beach Club at the Costa del Sol resort in Marbella. A fight reportedly broke out at around 1.10am., Froilán de Marichalar, is thought to have been at the Marbella venue, celebrating his 24th birthday with his friends.It is not known whether or not any of his companions were harmed.At least five people have been hospitalised at Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella with gunshot and stab injuries.Chilling footage shared on social media appears to show panicked nightclub users screaming as they try to escape the scene.Local and National police rushed to the nightclub, with an eyewitness reporting 18 police vehicles at the site.Three ambulances also attended the scene, the eyewitness said.Speaking to local outlet El Confidencial, they said: "I couldn't sleep because of the noise from the disco and suddenly I heard the four shots."I looked out because from the beginning I knew that these were not fireworks like the ones that had been launched on other nights."I saw many people running and leaving the premises so I called the police."The incident is now being investigated by Spain's National Police.