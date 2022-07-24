© Getty Images/Turkish Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar



"Turkey has played both sides of the fence in Ukraine. They have not been the reliable ally that we should be able to count on. I think the Biden administration needs to take a stronger stance."

"the images of two prime American rivals with Mr. Erdogan, the leader of a NATO country, clashed with the Western narrative of a deeply isolated Iran and Russia."

Turkey continues to be "a source of substantial irritation" for the administration of US president, Joe Biden, the New York Times has reported. According to the outlet, Ankara's stance on the Ukraine crisis is part of a wider range of issues.Ankara's involvement in the UN-brokered deal on Ukrainian grain exports between Moscow and Kiev a few days ago was welcomed by Washington, but didn't mean that all problems in US-Turkish relations have been sorted out, the outlet warned in Saturday's article.The Times cited US House Representative Chris Pappas (D-New Hampshire), who claimed thatbut at the same timeOn Tuesday, the Turkish president visited Tehran for talks with his Iranian and Russian counterparts Ebrahim Raisi and Vladimir Putin, the NYT citing analysts in pointing out thatAnother point of contention between the US and Turkey is Ankara's renewed warning this week that it's going toto membership of the American-led NATO blocBy using his veto powers, Erdogan "would deeply embarrass the alliance and the Biden administration as they work to counter Russia," the article warned.it added.Turkey is interested in those planes after the previous administration of Donald Trump blocked the country from obtaining F-35s in response to the country's decision to arm itself with Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems.Ankara has other grievances with Washington over, among other things, the US reluctance to hand over exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of masterminding a failed military coup in Turkey in 2016, and over the American support for Kurdish fighters in Syria. The Kurds helped the US tackle Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL), but the Turkish authorities view them as a major security threat.The US has been seriously concerned by Turkey's plans to invade the Kurdish areas in northern Syria as IS could well take advantage of this move, the NYT pointed out, citing a statement by Dana Stroul, a deputy assistant secretary of defense.Erdogan is "on our team, but then he does things that are so clearly not good for our team. And I just don't see that changing," former foreign service officer Elizabeth Shackelford told the paper.But, according to unnamed Biden administration officials who talked to the outlet,